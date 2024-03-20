TPC Summerlin’s Misty Kadel named TPC Network’s A. James Clark Employee of the Year

“Misty takes pride in following and administering company policies with fairness and accuracy, embodying the care and compassion one would expect from a mother of four and grandmother to four more,” said Brian Hawthorne, TPC Summerlin general manager. “Despite her demanding professional and community commitments, Misty dedicates most of her afternoons and evenings to family responsibilities. It's a wonder she finds time to sleep. However, when asked, she asserts that there is nothing else she would rather be doing. Misty Kadel embodies the epitome of what the TPC Network desires in an employee.”