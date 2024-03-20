TPC Summerlin’s Misty Kadel named TPC Network’s A. James Clark Employee of the Year
Misty Kadel poses with the TPC Network's A. James Clark Award. (Courtesy of TPC Summerlin)
Golf course maintenance administrative assistant brings eye for detail, passion for teaching to her Las Vegas course and community
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – With nearly 2,000 employees in the TPC Network across the United States, Misty Kadel, golf course maintenance administrative assistant at TPC Summerlin, has been named the 2023 recipient of the TPC Network’s A. James Clark Award. Now in its ninth year, the annual award is given in recognition of an employee who upholds the values of the TPC Network and who exemplifies Clark’s same commitment, strong work ethic and inspirational leadership.
Kadel joined TPC Summerlin more than a decade ago following a career in nuclear engineering, bringing with her an eye for detail and a passion for teaching. Whether organizing transportation, housing and meals for the throngs of volunteers each year at the Shriners Children’s Open or simply training the golf course maintenance staff on using a new online payroll system, Kadel’s spirit and work ethic have left a lasting impression on TPC Summerlin’s employees, members and guests.
“Misty takes pride in following and administering company policies with fairness and accuracy, embodying the care and compassion one would expect from a mother of four and grandmother to four more,” said Brian Hawthorne, TPC Summerlin general manager. “Despite her demanding professional and community commitments, Misty dedicates most of her afternoons and evenings to family responsibilities. It's a wonder she finds time to sleep. However, when asked, she asserts that there is nothing else she would rather be doing. Misty Kadel embodies the epitome of what the TPC Network desires in an employee.”
Her qualities extend far beyond the professional world, as Kadel also volunteers her personal time in the fall teaching Special Olympics athletes about the game of golf before coaching a Special Olympics basketball team in the winter. While volunteering with the basketball team recently, Kadel helped comfort a troubled player who had run off onto a nearby busy street, helping to avert potential disaster.
But that wasn’t the first time Kadel’s heroics saved the day. Last November, her quick thinking helped save a TPC Summerlin colleague who came in from the course feeling “a little off.” Using the skills she learned from CPR instructional classes, Kadel correctly diagnosed her colleague as having a stroke and immediately called 911, quite possibly saving his life.
“I am truly honored to receive this award, which is a credit to everyone here at TPC Summerlin and the incredible job they do day after day,” Kadel said. “I appreciate the TPC Network and PGA TOUR for extending me this wonderful honor, and I look forward to continue building upon our team’s great work for our members and guests in the years ahead.”
The inaugural A. James Clark award was presented in 2015 and past recipients of the award include Jody Boudreau (TPC Sawgrass), Dulce Muniz (TPC Southwind), Maggie Peebles (TPC River’s Bend), Jose Murillo Rodriguez (TPC Deere Run), Noel Hall (TPC River Highlands), Robin Morello (TPC River Highlands), Alex Rodriguez (TPC Harding Park) and Elizabeth (Beth) Stentiford (TPC Boston).
Each TPC club submits one nomination, with all nominees recognized on the A. James Clark plaque at each of their respective clubs. The overall winner is honored on the permanent plaque located at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Kadel will be recognized at the PGA TOUR Global Home, along with a plaque and donation to the charity of her choice. Kadel selected Special Olympics Nevada where she regularly volunteers.