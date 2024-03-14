By the numbers: No. 17 at THE PLAYERS Championship

In contrasting fashion, Sam Ryder’s ball came inches from an ace – his ball landed 20 feet past the hole, spun back and grazed the hole’s right side – before trickling through the narrow cut of rough and into the water. Ryder looked to be in shock, placing his hands softly on his head, before taking his drop, hitting a wedge to 7 feet and two-putting for double bogey. (He also made birdie on 18, carding a 2-under 70 to stand one stroke inside the projected cut line.)