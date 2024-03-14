By the numbers: No. 17 at THE PLAYERS Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Ryan Fox didn’t just record the 43rd ace at TPC Sawgrass’ island-green, par-3 17th hole in THE PLAYERS Championship history. During Thursday’s opening round at THE PLAYERS, he became the first player to record back-to-back eagles in tournament history, carding an eagle at the par-5 16th followed by a hole-in-one at 17.
Fox brought the crowd to its feet Thursday morning with a wedge from 124 yards that landed 15 feet behind the hole and spun to perfection, hitting the flagstick square-on and dropping in for a hole-in-one. The New Zealander raised both arms to the sky with a wide smile and high-fived his playing partners C.T. Pan and Kevin Streelman.
Ryan Fox makes a hole-in-one on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS
“Most of the crowd probably either wants you to make a 1 or hit it in the water,” laughed Fox after signing for a 3-under 69, “so I’m glad to be on the right side of it in that respect.”
Others weren’t as fortunate. Adam Hadwin groaned immediately after making contact; his ball splashed a few yards short of the front-right greenside bunker, leading to a double bogey. Tom Kim, battling a fever over 102 F, suffered a similar fate – his water ball leading to a three-putt triple bogey and a WD shortly thereafter.
Lady Luck offered a more pleasant outcome for Scott Stallings, whose ball careened off a bulkhead fronting the green and landed softly enough to hold the green’s right side. He two-putted for par from 54 feet, then made birdie at No. 18 to sign for a 2-over 74, within striking distance of the cut line (currently projected at 1-under).
In contrasting fashion, Sam Ryder’s ball came inches from an ace – his ball landed 20 feet past the hole, spun back and grazed the hole’s right side – before trickling through the narrow cut of rough and into the water. Ryder looked to be in shock, placing his hands softly on his head, before taking his drop, hitting a wedge to 7 feet and two-putting for double bogey. (He also made birdie on 18, carding a 2-under 70 to stand one stroke inside the projected cut line.)
Sam Ryder's near-ace turns into double bogey at THE PLAYERS
In all, 138 players completed the 17th hole on Thursday; play was suspended due to darkness at 7:32 p.m. ET, with six players yet to complete the hole. (The opening round will resume at 8:50 a.m. on Friday; the second round will begin as scheduled at 7:40 a.m.)
Overall, the hole played as the seventh most difficult on Thursday, with a scoring average of 3.087. There were seven double bogeys and one triple bogey (Tom Kim).
Here’s the island-green 17th on Thursday, by the numbers:
- Actual yardage: 124 yards
- Balls in the water: 10
- Closest to the pin: Ryan Fox, hole-in-one
- Holes-in-one: 1
- Birdies: 23
- Pars: 86
- Bogeys: 20
- Double bogeys: 7
- Other: 1
- Scoring average: 3.087