Ascendant stars Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris to team up at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Zalatoris burst on the PGA TOUR to earn full-time membership for the 2020-21 season on the strength of three top-10 finishes in the majors – a second in his debut at the Masters, a tie for sixth in the U.S. Open and a tie for eighth in the PGA Championship. In 2022, he did even better in the majors with a tie for sixth in the Masters, a tie for second in the U.S. Open and a second in the PGA Championship when he lost a three-hole playoff.