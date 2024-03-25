Stuart Appleby's journey through grief before winning 1999 Houston Open

I can’t put my finger on anything specifically that changed my mind, but not long after that critical juncture, I knew the PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club outside Seattle was coming up in mid-August, and those retirement thoughts suddenly disappeared. I decided I was going to play, and I did. I don't remember much about that week in Sammamish, Washington. I know I did a pre-tournament media interview, where I looked disheveled and just beaten down. And that’s pretty much how I felt. I missed the cut that week, but the PGA started my climb out, which was, perhaps, therapy through playing. The next week, I played in The International in Denver and the NEC World Series of Golf in Akron after that.