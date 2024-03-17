Volatility defines Rory McIlroy’s PLAYERS: 'I expect a lot more of myself'

That’s not a position McIlroy, the world's No. 2 player, expected to be in, but he finds himself in it as the PGA TOUR reaches the meat of the season. He will spend the next two weeks working on improving his iron play without costing him off the tee. From there he heads to San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open. Then it’s the Masters, the last major title that McIlroy has yet to add to the mantle and the one he desperately wants to win. It will take a complete alignment of his game to heal that scar tissue.