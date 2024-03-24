Golf's everyman Peter Malnati wins for something greater than himself at Valspar

And a little cushion was all he would need. Up ahead, Young badly pulled a tee shot at 18 that left him little among the trees and bushes and concession tents. He somehow found the right front edge of the green with a punch gap wedge, but he three-putted from 51 feet, under-reading his par putt from 9 feet. Young had done well to be there, but once again came up just short. From the fourth tee to the 14th green, Young kept building momentum, making four birdies to keep the pressure on all those surrounding the lead. And then he just ran out of birdies and would bogey the last.