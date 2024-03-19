Valspar Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 1 action from the Valspar Championship gets underway Thursday from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, the final event of the TOUR's Florida Swing. The Valspar has been a staple on the PGA TOUR schedule since it was founded in 2000. Taylor Moore returns to defend his title looking to become the fifth player to win the Valspar multiple times. Plenty of stars will take the stage at the Copperhead Course including two runner-ups from last week's PLAYERS Championship, Xander Schauffele and Open champion Brian Harman. Schauffele efforted a T12 here in 2022 while Harman will be teeing it up for the 10th time looking to improve upon his best finish (T5) in that same year.
Fifteen-time TOUR winner, Justin Thomas, will be teeing it up for the fourth consecutive year with finishes of T10-T3-T13 in his past three attempts. Aside from Moore, other past champions of the event in the field include Sam Burns and Jordan Spieth. Spieth, now a 13-time winner on TOUR, earned his second career victory here in 2015, a season that would see him win four more times including the TOUR Championship. Burns is one of two players to successfully defend his Valspar title by winning in 2021 and 2022.
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
THURSDAY
Marquee group
- 8:13 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
Featured groups
- 8:24 a.m.: Cameron Young, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka
- 8:35 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk, Brendon Todd
Featured holes:
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 8:24 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Nick Taylor
Featured groups
- 8:13 a.m.: Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, Taylor Moore
- 8:35 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)