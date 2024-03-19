Valspar Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 action from the Valspar Championship gets underway Thursday from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, the final event of the TOUR's Florida Swing. The Valspar has been a staple on the PGA TOUR schedule since it was founded in 2000. Taylor Moore returns to defend his title looking to become the fifth player to win the Valspar multiple times. Plenty of stars will take the stage at the Copperhead Course including two runner-ups from last week's PLAYERS Championship, Xander Schauffele and Open champion Brian Harman. Schauffele efforted a T12 here in 2022 while Harman will be teeing it up for the 10th time looking to improve upon his best finish (T5) in that same year.