PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship concludes Sunday at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains in contention as he looks to go back-to-back at THE PLAYERS after his impressive triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Xander Schauffele holds a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday at THE PLAYERS with a Saturday 65 to sit at 17-under. Reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark remains one behind him while The Open champion Brian Harman sits at 15-under, two off the lead with an 8-under 64 in the round of the week.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    • 7:49 a.m. – Max Homa, Gary Woodland

    Featured Groups

    • 7:40 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray
    • 8:07 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee

    Featured holes

    • Hole 3 (par 3), Hole 12 (par 4), Hole 16 (par 5), Hole 17 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Injured Scottie Scheffler birdies last three holes to stay in contention at THE PLAYERS

    Xander Schauffele overcomes four-shot deficit to take lead at THE PLAYERS Championship

    Doug Ghim in contention after chip-in that has commentators reaching for iconic Tiger Woods call

    Joel Dahmen uses ‘F it’ mentality to move up PLAYERS leaderboard

    TPC Sawgrass’ weekend hole locations selected to elicit drama

    How forgotten 4-gram weight changed Matt Fitzpatrick's driver

    Purse breakdown: THE PLAYERS Championship

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.