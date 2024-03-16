2H AGO
THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship concludes Sunday at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains in contention as he looks to go back-to-back at THE PLAYERS after his impressive triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Xander Schauffele holds a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday at THE PLAYERS with a Saturday 65 to sit at 17-under. Reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark remains one behind him while The Open champion Brian Harman sits at 15-under, two off the lead with an 8-under 64 in the round of the week.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
- 7:49 a.m. – Max Homa, Gary Woodland
Featured Groups
- 7:40 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray
- 8:07 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee
Featured holes
- Hole 3 (par 3), Hole 12 (par 4), Hole 16 (par 5), Hole 17 (par 3)