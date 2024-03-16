TPC Sawgrass’ weekend hole locations selected to elicit drama

“I’m just trying to give it a little different mix and different flow coming in,” said Ware, who’s been setting up TPC Sawgrass’ back nine for THE PLAYERS for nearly two decades. “Seventeen will be in its traditional hole location (on Sunday) in the low area there on the back-right, but this year I’m using the front-left on 18. Last year, I used the back-left. I’m just trying to give the guys different looks and different opportunities, and hopefully creating more volatility or excitement coming in on 16 and 18.”