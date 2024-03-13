Caught in the middle: Nick Dunlap navigating new reality as a pro

It’s a reality all golfers experience – the difficult transition from amateur to pro – when you turn from a golfer into a business and the sport turns from hobby to job. Dunlap flipped the switch quicker than most. At the earliest, Dunlap thought he would join the PGA TOUR this summer if he accumulated enough points in the PGA TOUR University Accelerated Program . He would have returned for his junior season at Alabama if he didn't. He had ambitions to win a national championship, defend his U.S. Amateur title at Hazeltine, and soak in another year of college with his friends while slowly preparing for professional life. That plan altered drastically with his win at PGA West. He called the decision to leave college and turn pro “clear but difficult.” He knew he had to go, but that didn’t make it easier to say goodbye. That’s why he has tried not to.