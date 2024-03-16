Wyndham Clark lapped by low scores, sets up packed Sunday at THE PLAYERS

Clark, though, couldn’t keep the pace after the back-to-back 65s he notched in the first two rounds. Schauffele was within one stroke when the final group made the turn. He went out in 32 to Clark’s 35, gaining two shots after Clark bogeyed the par-3 eighth and parred the par-5 ninth. The lead was gone after Clark found the water with his tee shot on the drivable par-4 12th. Clark got up and down for par, but Schauffele made birdie to tie the lead. Schauffele took the outright lead two holes later when he canned a 58-foot birdie on the 14th, while Clark missed his 12-footer to match.