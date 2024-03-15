PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Garrick Higgo withdraws from THE PLAYERS Championship due to wrist injury

Garrick Higgo withdrew during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Garrick Higgo of South Africa withdrew from THE PLAYERS Championship with a wrist injury Friday.

    After starting his second round on the back nine, Higgo had made three straight pars and a double-bogey at the par-3 13th hole when he withdrew. He shot 1-over 73 in the first round and was 3-over for the tournament, outside the projected cut.

    Higgo, 24, is 114th in the FedExCup, with five made cuts in seven starts this season. He was coming off a T32 at the Puerto Rico Open last week.

    He won the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, his lone PGA TOUR title.

    Higgo had just one top-10 finish in 33 starts last season, a third at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and is presently No. 171 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

