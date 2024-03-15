Garrick Higgo withdraws from THE PLAYERS Championship due to wrist injury
Garrick Higgo withdrew during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Garrick Higgo of South Africa withdrew from THE PLAYERS Championship with a wrist injury Friday.
After starting his second round on the back nine, Higgo had made three straight pars and a double-bogey at the par-3 13th hole when he withdrew. He shot 1-over 73 in the first round and was 3-over for the tournament, outside the projected cut.
Higgo, 24, is 114th in the FedExCup, with five made cuts in seven starts this season. He was coming off a T32 at the Puerto Rico Open last week.
He won the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, his lone PGA TOUR title.
Higgo had just one top-10 finish in 33 starts last season, a third at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and is presently No. 171 in the Official World Golf Ranking.