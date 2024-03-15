Beau Hossler hits 1,000th water ball on 17 at THE PLAYERS
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Beau Hossler hit the 1,000th water ball on No. 17 in the ShotLink era (since 2003) in his second round at THE PLAYERS Championship on Friday.
Starting his round on the back nine and hovering around the projected cut line, Hossler took dead aim at the pin on the island green. His aim was unassailable but not his distance control, and his ball overshot the green and went in the water.
Beau Hossler's tee shot on No. 17 finds the drink at THE PLAYERS
The hole claimed 10 victims in the first round, though technically Tom Kim’s tee shot won’t count after he withdrew with illness (fever). One of those who found the water Thursday was Adam Hadwin, breaking his streak of 28 consecutive safe landings.
Hossler is 47th in the FedExCup after making six cuts in six starts this season, with his best a tie for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open. After 12 holes on Friday, he stands at even par for the tournament and just outside the projected cut line of 1-under.