Asian legends tip Hideki Matsuyama to enjoy golden run

“Hideki doesn’t get riled up when he is playing well or exasperated when he isn’t,” said Choi, who is one-up on Matsuyama as the Korean won THE PLAYERS in 2011. “He controls his emotions well, focuses on his game and is never afraid of any challenges. He is like a wrecking ball that goes through any obstacles. I expect him to accomplish a lot of things. Records are meant to be broken. I think that’s what sports is all about. I have no doubt he can exceed nine or 10 wins. He is dedicated to the game and the amount of time he puts into his golf is amazing. His love for our sport and his desire to get better … those are factors that make him so special”.