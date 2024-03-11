Relive 50 defining moments in THE PLAYERS history

17. 2021 – Justin Thomas has always played golf like an old soul with old-school skills. He likes to “work” the ball both ways; i.e., shape each shot as each hole requires. Thanks to a hot run in the middle of the final round – when he played holes 9-12 in 5-under par – Thomas was poised to take home his first PLAYERS when he stood on the 16th tee. The par 5 asks a player to hit a draw off the tee to maximize his opportunity to hit the green in two. Thomas hit a low hook with a fairway metal right down the middle of the fairway, and then hit a high fade into the center of the green to set up an easy birdie to take a one-shot lead. On the 18th tee, he went for the low hook again. The shot tracer made everyone hold their breath – especially Thomas – as it showed the ball hooking toward the water on the left. The drive stopped just short of the penalty area, and Thomas had his one-shot victory.