Test your knowledge with THE PLAYERS Grid Game

    THE PLAYERS is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and to mark this special milestone we're unveiling a special grid game for this week.

    To play, enter the name of a player who fits the two intersecting criteria in each square. You’re rewarded not just for getting the correct answer but also for selecting the most obscure one, as well. Your total score is the sum of the percentage of people who also selected your answer. For example, if 25% of participants selected your answer for one square, then you receive 25 points. And, as in golf, the lower the score the better.

    Enjoy this test of your knowledge of PLAYERS past!



