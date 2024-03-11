THE PLAYERS Championship weather forecast

Northeast Florida is forecasted to be rain-free early in the week, with a gradual warming trend as the week progresses at TPC Sawgrass’ PLAYERS Stadium Course. Although the course has softened after moderate rainfall impacted the area last weekend, the course should be able to dry out leading into Thursday’s opening round of the 50th PLAYERS. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from Friday through the weekend, but no substantial rainfall is expected.