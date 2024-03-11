THE PLAYERS Championship weather forecast
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – After a rainy start to the 2024 PGA TOUR season, this week’s PLAYERS Championship arrives with drier conditions in the forecast.
Northeast Florida is forecasted to be rain-free early in the week, with a gradual warming trend as the week progresses at TPC Sawgrass’ PLAYERS Stadium Course. Although the course has softened after moderate rainfall impacted the area last weekend, the course should be able to dry out leading into Thursday’s opening round of the 50th PLAYERS. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from Friday through the weekend, but no substantial rainfall is expected.
This year’s TOUR schedule has already featured an event shortened to 54 holes due to weather (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, won by Wyndham Clark) and a Monday finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches earlier this month (won by Austin Eckroat). The WM Phoenix Open featured a myriad of delays as well before Nick Taylor won in a playoff just before darkness fell.
Last year’s PLAYERS was hit by heavy rains Friday that required the second round to be completed Saturday morning. The 2022 PLAYERS featured a Monday finish, the event’s first since 2005. This year looks to be different.
Here's a look at THE PLAYERS weather forecast as of Monday, March 11:
Tuesday: Sunny with a 0% chance of rain. High 71°F. Low 54°F. Winds E, 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain. High 74°F. Low 58°F. Winds E to SE, 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain. High 76°F. Low 62°F. Winds E to SE, 8-15 mph.
Friday: Slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms with a 20% chance of rain. High 80°F. Low 66°F. Winds S to SE, 10-20 mph. Rainfall: 0.05’’
Saturday: Slight chance of showers with a 20% chance of rain. High 81°F. Low 68°F. Winds SW, 10-20 mph. Rainfall: 0.05’’
Sunday: TBD