At Arnie's Place, the test is already brutal, and only getting harder

This year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational is a Signature Event on the PGA TOUR, with a starting field of 69 and a small cut – only 11 players will not be around for the weekend, though there were some big names who fell. Perhaps one of the most surprising aspects through two days of play wasn’t that Bay Hill was ornery, and stingy, and that pars were like finding little bars of gold, but it was a few of the names settling in at the top.