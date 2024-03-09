Loaded leaderboard, lots of drama await Bay Hill finish

Scheffler came home strongly, answering a short miss at the 11th with four birdies on his next five holes. But his 70 included four bogeys, the most he had made in a single round since THE PLAYERS Championship last year (which he won). Surely he would be the man for others to catch on Sunday, coming off finishes of first and T4 in his last two runs at the place. He won in 2022 from behind, starting Sunday two shots out of the lead. Lowry will play in the final pairing in the final round for a second consecutive week, having tumbled at last week's Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.