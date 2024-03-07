Hideki Matsuyama eyes unique collection of wins at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

“Looking back, I’m obviously very excited about the win (at The Genesis),” said Matsuyama, who closed with a final-round 62 for his latest triumph. “All the way up to the final round, I was able to get some good work in on things I was focusing on the entire week. As for my golf, the putter is still a bit shaky but it’s getting closer. I’m hitting some good shots and depending on how my short game goes around the greens may be the difference between having a high finish this week or not. This week feels like it’s not a normal tournament.”