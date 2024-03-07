Hideki Matsuyama eyes unique collection of wins at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
3 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama is in the field this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Written by Chuah Choo Chiang @PGATOUR
Hideki Matsuyama has already won prestigious tournaments hosted by golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. He’s now got his eyes on another big one this week.
After winning last month’s The Genesis Invitational, which is hosted by Woods, to complement his 2014 triumph at the Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the 31-year-old enters this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard with a mission to complete a unique treble of victories.
Since Woods began hosting The Genesis Invitational in 2020, no player has won all three player-hosted tournaments on the PGA TOUR. And Matsuyama hopes to change that.
“I’m feeling pretty good right now, so I hope to put myself near the top of the leaderboard at the end of the week and in a position to get another win,” said Matsuyama ahead of his appearance at Bay Hill.
“Of course playing here on the PGA TOUR, this is one tournament I’ve always wanted to win but for whatever reason, this has been a place I’ve never really played well," he continued. "So I’m figuring out how to overcome those issues, whether that means practicing at home or here at this course I’m not sure. It is something I’ll consider each day as we go about preparing for the week.”
The Arnold Palmer Invitational, one of eight Signature Events this season, will feel like a home game for Matsuyama as it is played in Orlando, the Japanese superstar's base when he's in the U.S. Matsuyama holds just one top-10 and three other top-25s in nine appearances here and missed the cut in 2023.
He ended a two-year winless run at the Genesis Invitational three weeks ago to become the winningest Asian golfer on the PGA TOUR with nine victories, breaking a tie with Korea’s K.J. Choi. He was especially delighted to return to the winner’s club as he has had to overcome a niggling neck injury which was bothering him for some time.
“Looking back, I’m obviously very excited about the win (at The Genesis),” said Matsuyama, who closed with a final-round 62 for his latest triumph. “All the way up to the final round, I was able to get some good work in on things I was focusing on the entire week. As for my golf, the putter is still a bit shaky but it’s getting closer. I’m hitting some good shots and depending on how my short game goes around the greens may be the difference between having a high finish this week or not. This week feels like it’s not a normal tournament.”
Matsuyama will take on an elite field gathered at Bay Hill, which will include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, second-ranked Rory McIlroy and defending champion Kurt Kitayama. Other Asian stars in the field include Korea’s Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im. Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan will also make his first appearance in a Signature Event, having qualified through the Aon Swing 5 on the back of a recent top-three finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Hideki Matsuyama rolls in 18-footer for birdie at Arnold Palmer
Matsuyama, who is also the 2021 Masters champion, has been dealing with a slight sore back over the past week ahead of his 10th successive Bay Hill start in the event held in honor of the late 62-time PGA TOUR winner Arnold Palmer.
Still, Matsuyama feels confident about this chances: “If I can shake that off I should be able to get in some good practice, put some work in around the greens and feel better.”