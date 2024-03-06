With new coach Grant Waite, Viktor Hovland confidently headed in right direction
3 Min Read
Viktor Hovland during the final round of The Genesis Invitational. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
ORLANDO, Fla. – Viktor Hovland’s play in 2024 has been a mystery, especially when held in contrast to his flawless end to last season.
Hovland finished his 2023 PGA TOUR campaign by claiming three of his final eight starts, including the final two, to take home his first FedExCup. He also was a consistent contender in last year’s majors, finishing in the top 20 in all four. It seemed that Hovland was ready to take the next step in his career this year.
But news broke at the season-opening The Sentry that Hovland and swing coach Joe Mayo had split. The pair began working together last year, and Mayo was credited with turning around the short game that once was Hovland’s glaring weakness.
Hovland has competed just three times this year – limiting his schedule to the Signature Events – and has finished no better than T19 in any of those limited-field tournaments. That included a T58 at his beloved Pebble Beach, where he won the 2018 U.S. Amateur and finished T12 at the following year’s U.S. Open.
“It's been a little bit frustrating so far this year,” Hovland said. “Feel like my swing hasn't been quite as good as it has been in previous years, so … I've tried to prioritize just being home and practicing, putting a lot of work in. Don't really want to fight through something while playing, it's just not that fun, and I don't see the point of it.”
Hovland confirmed Wednesday that he’s recently begun working with Grant Waite, the one-time TOUR winner who also serves as a swing coach.
“His knowledge is very impressive, he knows what he's talking about,” Hovland said. “At the same time, he's had playing experiences himself. He's won on the PGA TOUR. One thing is kind of knowing the 3D data and what the data says, but then also equating that to feels. We can kind of talk on that level as well. I find that very helpful.”
Hovland said the goal isn’t to recapture the swing he had at the end of 2023. His victories at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship were well-rounded performances, not just ball-striking clinics.
“It's going to sound a little dumb, but I actually prefer my golf swing better in 2021, kind of early 2021 I feel like my ball striking was the best,” Hovland said. “Now don't get me wrong, I definitely swung it well last year, but it wasn't as good as I would have wanted. … The chipping change was what really helped me win those tournaments.”
Hovland has been looking at past swings since he turned pro and has noticed that he’s been able to find success with a variety of swings. That gives him confidence that he can turn things around this time, as well.
“I will say, credit to myself, I'm very good at making things work,” Hovland said. “I think I'm talented in that way, but it definitely helps when the swing is also in a good spot. So, we got a little bit of work to do, but that's kind of a challenge and it's fun.
