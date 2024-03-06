The Open will reduce its age limit to 55 for future champions
1 Min Read
The claret jug is awarded to each year's winner of The Open Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Associated Press
The Open Championship is reducing the age limit to 55 for winners of the claret jug this year and beyond, part of a few tweaks to its exemption categories announced Wednesday.
Among the changes are to take the leading five players from the International Federation Ranking — the top players from the money lists of Japan, Asian, Australian and South African tours, plus the next-highest player in the Official World Golf Ranking from those tours.
The PGA Championship also has provided spots from the International Federation Ranking.
The 152nd Open is July 18-21 at Royal Troon in Scotland.
The Open changed its age limit from 65 to 60 in 2010, and it now will be 55 for anyone winning at Royal Troon and in future years.
It is not likely to have a dramatic effect. John Daly, who will be 58 at this year’s Open, can continue playing until 60.
The 55-age limit applies only to The Open champions from this year and onward.
The Open still includes the top 30 from the prior year’s DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai and the top 30 from the prior year’s PGA TOUR FedExCup standings.
It has added an exemption for the new Africa Amateur champion, to go with spots for the Latin America Amateur and Asia-Pacific Amateur champions.
Still in effect is the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking through May 26.