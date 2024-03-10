Will Zalatoris secures The Open Championship berth at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Zalatoris led through much of Saturday’s third round at Bay Hill, reaching 11-under, but he was derailed by two double bogeys in his final five holes, falling two off the lead into Sunday. He closed in even-par 72 for a 7-under 271 total, ultimately eight strokes back of winner Scottie Scheffler. Still, Zalatoris’ performance is indicative of a continued progression in his return from a back injury that sidelined him for most of last season. He also finished runner-up at The Genesis Invitational last month, which earned a spot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational via the Aon Next 10 .