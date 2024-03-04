PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Purse breakdown: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Latest

Grand Reserve Golf Club will host the Puerto Rico Open, where Nico Echavarria returns to defend his title. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Grand Reserve Golf Club will host the Puerto Rico Open, where Nico Echavarria returns to defend his title. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    This week's Puerto Rico Open represents a prime opportunity for the PGA TOUR's rising stars to contend for a title and earn valuable FedExCup points. Last year's winner Nico Echavarria returns to defend his title, with other notables in the field including Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner and Aaron Wise.

    The Puerto Rico Open features a $4 million total purse, including $720,000 to the winner. Check out the purse breakdown below, and click here to see who is teeing it up in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118%$720,000.00$578,000.00$477,333.34$407,000.00$358,400.00$322,833.34$296,000.00$274,625.00$257,111.11$242,300.00
    210.9%$436,000.00$356,000.00$302,666.66$268,000.00$243,400.00$225,333.33$211,000.00$199,250.00$189,222.22$180,400.00
    36.9%$276,000.00$236,000.00$212,000.00$195,250.00$183,200.00$173,500.00$165,428.58$158,375.00$152,000.00$146,100.00
    44.9%$196,000.00$180,000.00$168,333.33$160,000.00$153,000.00$147,000.00$141,571.42$136,500.00$131,666.67$127,000.00
    54.1%$164,000.00$154,500.00$148,000.00$142,250.00$137,200.00$132,500.00$128,000.00$123,625.00$119,333.34$115,100.00
    63.625%$145,000.00$140,000.00$135,000.00$130,500.00$126,200.00$122,000.00$117,857.14$113,750.00$109,666.66$106,000.00
    73.375%$135,000.00$130,000.00$125,666.66$121,500.00$117,400.00$113,333.34$109,285.71$105,250.00$101,666.66$98,400.00
    83.125%$125,000.00$121,000.00$117,000.00$113,000.00$109,000.00$105,000.00$101,000.00$97,500.00$94,333.34$91,400.00
    92.925%$117,000.00$113,000.00$109,000.00$105,000.00$101,000.00$97,000.00$93,571.43$90,500.00$87,666.66$85,000.00
    102.725%$109,000.00$105,000.00$101,000.00$97,000.00$93,000.00$89,666.66$86,714.29$84,000.00$81,444.45$79,000.00
    112.525%$101,000.00$97,000.00$93,000.00$89,000.00$85,800.00$83,000.00$80,428.57$78,000.00$75,666.66$73,400.00
    122.325%$93,000.00$89,000.00$85,000.00$82,000.00$79,400.00$77,000.00$74,714.29$72,500.00$70,333.34$68,200.00
    132.125%$85,000.00$81,000.00$78,333.34$76,000.00$73,800.00$71,666.66$69,571.43$67,500.00$65,444.45$63,400.00
    141.925%$77,000.00$75,000.00$73,000.00$71,000.00$69,000.00$67,000.00$65,000.00$63,000.00$61,000.00$59,080.00
    151.825%$73,000.00$71,000.00$69,000.00$67,000.00$65,000.00$63,000.00$61,000.00$59,000.00$57,088.89$55,240.00
    161.725%$69,000.00$67,000.00$65,000.00$63,000.00$61,000.00$59,000.00$57,000.00$55,100.00$53,266.67$51,480.00
    171.625%$65,000.00$63,000.00$61,000.00$59,000.00$57,000.00$55,000.00$53,114.29$51,300.00$49,533.33$47,800.00
    181.525%$61,000.00$59,000.00$57,000.00$55,000.00$53,000.00$51,133.33$49,342.86$47,600.00$45,888.89$44,400.00
    191.425%$57,000.00$55,000.00$53,000.00$51,000.00$49,160.00$47,400.00$45,685.71$44,000.00$42,555.55$41,280.00
    201.325%$53,000.00$51,000.00$49,000.00$47,200.00$45,480.00$43,800.00$42,142.86$40,750.00$39,533.33$38,440.00
    211.225%$49,000.00$47,000.00$45,266.67$43,600.00$41,960.00$40,333.33$39,000.00$37,850.00$36,822.22$35,880.00
    221.125%$45,000.00$43,400.00$41,800.00$40,200.00$38,600.00$37,333.33$36,257.14$35,300.00$34,422.22$33,600.00
    231.045%$41,800.00$40,200.00$38,600.00$37,000.00$35,800.00$34,800.00$33,914.29$33,100.00$32,333.33$31,600.00
    240.965%$38,600.00$37,000.00$35,400.00$34,300.00$33,400.00$32,600.00$31,857.14$31,150.00$30,466.67$29,800.00
    250.885%$35,400.00$33,800.00$32,866.67$32,100.00$31,400.00$30,733.33$30,085.71$29,450.00$28,822.22$28,220.00
    260.805%$32,200.00$31,600.00$31,000.00$30,400.00$29,800.00$29,200.00$28,600.00$28,000.00$27,422.22$26,860.00
    270.775%$31,000.00$30,400.00$29,800.00$29,200.00$28,600.00$28,000.00$27,400.00$26,825.00$26,266.67$25,720.00
    280.745%$29,800.00$29,200.00$28,600.00$28,000.00$27,400.00$26,800.00$26,228.57$25,675.00$25,133.33$24,600.00
    290.715%$28,600.00$28,000.00$27,400.00$26,800.00$26,200.00$25,633.33$25,085.71$24,550.00$24,022.22$23,520.00
    300.685%$27,400.00$26,800.00$26,200.00$25,600.00$25,040.00$24,500.00$23,971.43$23,450.00$22,955.55$22,480.00
    310.655%$26,200.00$25,600.00$25,000.00$24,450.00$23,920.00$23,400.00$22,885.71$22,400.00$21,933.33$21,480.00
    320.625%$25,000.00$24,400.00$23,866.67$23,350.00$22,840.00$22,333.33$21,857.14$21,400.00$20,955.55$20,520.00
    330.595%$23,800.00$23,300.00$22,800.00$22,300.00$21,800.00$21,333.33$20,885.71$20,450.00$20,022.22$19,600.00
    340.57%$22,800.00$22,300.00$21,800.00$21,300.00$20,840.00$20,400.00$19,971.43$19,550.00$19,133.33$18,720.00
    350.545%$21,800.00$21,300.00$20,800.00$20,350.00$19,920.00$19,500.00$19,085.71$18,675.00$18,266.67$17,860.00
    360.52%$20,800.00$20,300.00$19,866.67$19,450.00$19,040.00$18,633.33$18,228.57$17,825.00$17,422.22$17,020.00
    370.495%$19,800.00$19,400.00$19,000.00$18,600.00$18,200.00$17,800.00$17,400.00$17,000.00$16,600.00$16,200.00
    380.475%$19,000.00$18,600.00$18,200.00$17,800.00$17,400.00$17,000.00$16,600.00$16,200.00$15,800.00$15,400.00
    390.455%$18,200.00$17,800.00$17,400.00$17,000.00$16,600.00$16,200.00$15,800.00$15,400.00$15,000.00$14,616.00
    400.435%$17,400.00$17,000.00$16,600.00$16,200.00$15,800.00$15,400.00$15,000.00$14,600.00$14,217.78$13,856.00
    410.415%$16,600.00$16,200.00$15,800.00$15,400.00$15,000.00$14,600.00$14,200.00$13,820.00$13,462.22$13,144.00
    420.395%$15,800.00$15,400.00$15,000.00$14,600.00$14,200.00$13,800.00$13,422.86$13,070.00$12,760.00$12,488.00
    430.375%$15,000.00$14,600.00$14,200.00$13,800.00$13,400.00$13,026.67$12,680.00$12,380.00$12,120.00$11,888.00
    440.355%$14,200.00$13,800.00$13,400.00$13,000.00$12,632.00$12,293.33$12,005.71$11,760.00$11,542.22$11,352.00
    450.335%$13,400.00$13,000.00$12,600.00$12,240.00$11,912.00$11,640.00$11,411.43$11,210.00$11,035.56$10,880.00
    460.315%$12,600.00$12,200.00$11,853.33$11,540.00$11,288.00$11,080.00$10,897.14$10,740.00$10,600.00$10,480.00
    470.295%$11,800.00$11,480.00$11,186.67$10,960.00$10,776.00$10,613.33$10,474.29$10,350.00$10,244.44$10,152.00
    480.279%$11,160.00$10,880.00$10,680.00$10,520.00$10,376.00$10,253.33$10,142.86$10,050.00$9,968.89$9,896.00
    490.265%$10,600.00$10,440.00$10,306.67$10,180.00$10,072.00$9,973.33$9,891.43$9,820.00$9,755.56$9,696.00
    500.257%$10,280.00$10,160.00$10,040.00$9,940.00$9,848.00$9,773.33$9,708.57$9,650.00$9,595.56$9,544.00
    510.251%$10,040.00$9,920.00$9,826.67$9,740.00$9,672.00$9,613.33$9,560.00$9,510.00$9,462.22$9,416.00
    520.245%$9,800.00$9,720.00$9,640.00$9,580.00$9,528.00$9,480.00$9,434.29$9,390.00$9,346.67$9,304.00
    530.241%$9,640.00$9,560.00$9,506.67$9,460.00$9,416.00$9,373.33$9,331.43$9,290.00$9,248.89$9,208.00
    540.237%$9,480.00$9,440.00$9,400.00$9,360.00$9,320.00$9,280.00$9,240.00$9,200.00$9,160.00$9,120.00
    550.235%$9,400.00$9,360.00$9,320.00$9,280.00$9,240.00$9,200.00$9,160.00$9,120.00$9,080.00$9,040.00
    560.233%$9,320.00$9,280.00$9,240.00$9,200.00$9,160.00$9,120.00$9,080.00$9,040.00$9,000.00$8,960.00
    570.231%$9,240.00$9,200.00$9,160.00$9,120.00$9,080.00$9,040.00$9,000.00$8,960.00$8,920.00$8,880.00
    580.229%$9,160.00$9,120.00$9,080.00$9,040.00$9,000.00$8,960.00$8,920.00$8,880.00$8,840.00$8,800.00
    590.227%$9,080.00$9,040.00$9,000.00$8,960.00$8,920.00$8,880.00$8,840.00$8,800.00$8,760.00$8,720.00
    600.225%$9,000.00$8,960.00$8,920.00$8,880.00$8,840.00$8,800.00$8,760.00$8,720.00$8,680.00$8,640.00
    610.223%$8,920.00$8,880.00$8,840.00$8,800.00$8,760.00$8,720.00$8,680.00$8,640.00$8,600.00$8,560.00
    620.221%$8,840.00$8,800.00$8,760.00$8,720.00$8,680.00$8,640.00$8,600.00$8,560.00$8,520.00$8,480.00
    630.219%$8,760.00$8,720.00$8,680.00$8,640.00$8,600.00$8,560.00$8,520.00$8,480.00$8,440.00$8,400.00
    640.217%$8,680.00$8,640.00$8,600.00$8,560.00$8,520.00$8,480.00$8,440.00$8,400.00$8,360.00$8,320.00
    650.215%$8,600.00$8,560.00$8,520.00$8,480.00$8,440.00$8,400.00$8,360.00$8,320.00$8,280.00$8,240.00
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.