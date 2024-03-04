Purse breakdown: Puerto Rico Open
Grand Reserve Golf Club will host the Puerto Rico Open, where Nico Echavarria returns to defend his title. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
This week's Puerto Rico Open represents a prime opportunity for the PGA TOUR's rising stars to contend for a title and earn valuable FedExCup points. Last year's winner Nico Echavarria returns to defend his title, with other notables in the field including Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner and Aaron Wise.
The Puerto Rico Open features a $4 million total purse, including $720,000 to the winner. Check out the purse breakdown below, and click here to see who is teeing it up in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|18%
|$720,000.00
|$578,000.00
|$477,333.34
|$407,000.00
|$358,400.00
|$322,833.34
|$296,000.00
|$274,625.00
|$257,111.11
|$242,300.00
|2
|10.9%
|$436,000.00
|$356,000.00
|$302,666.66
|$268,000.00
|$243,400.00
|$225,333.33
|$211,000.00
|$199,250.00
|$189,222.22
|$180,400.00
|3
|6.9%
|$276,000.00
|$236,000.00
|$212,000.00
|$195,250.00
|$183,200.00
|$173,500.00
|$165,428.58
|$158,375.00
|$152,000.00
|$146,100.00
|4
|4.9%
|$196,000.00
|$180,000.00
|$168,333.33
|$160,000.00
|$153,000.00
|$147,000.00
|$141,571.42
|$136,500.00
|$131,666.67
|$127,000.00
|5
|4.1%
|$164,000.00
|$154,500.00
|$148,000.00
|$142,250.00
|$137,200.00
|$132,500.00
|$128,000.00
|$123,625.00
|$119,333.34
|$115,100.00
|6
|3.625%
|$145,000.00
|$140,000.00
|$135,000.00
|$130,500.00
|$126,200.00
|$122,000.00
|$117,857.14
|$113,750.00
|$109,666.66
|$106,000.00
|7
|3.375%
|$135,000.00
|$130,000.00
|$125,666.66
|$121,500.00
|$117,400.00
|$113,333.34
|$109,285.71
|$105,250.00
|$101,666.66
|$98,400.00
|8
|3.125%
|$125,000.00
|$121,000.00
|$117,000.00
|$113,000.00
|$109,000.00
|$105,000.00
|$101,000.00
|$97,500.00
|$94,333.34
|$91,400.00
|9
|2.925%
|$117,000.00
|$113,000.00
|$109,000.00
|$105,000.00
|$101,000.00
|$97,000.00
|$93,571.43
|$90,500.00
|$87,666.66
|$85,000.00
|10
|2.725%
|$109,000.00
|$105,000.00
|$101,000.00
|$97,000.00
|$93,000.00
|$89,666.66
|$86,714.29
|$84,000.00
|$81,444.45
|$79,000.00
|11
|2.525%
|$101,000.00
|$97,000.00
|$93,000.00
|$89,000.00
|$85,800.00
|$83,000.00
|$80,428.57
|$78,000.00
|$75,666.66
|$73,400.00
|12
|2.325%
|$93,000.00
|$89,000.00
|$85,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$79,400.00
|$77,000.00
|$74,714.29
|$72,500.00
|$70,333.34
|$68,200.00
|13
|2.125%
|$85,000.00
|$81,000.00
|$78,333.34
|$76,000.00
|$73,800.00
|$71,666.66
|$69,571.43
|$67,500.00
|$65,444.45
|$63,400.00
|14
|1.925%
|$77,000.00
|$75,000.00
|$73,000.00
|$71,000.00
|$69,000.00
|$67,000.00
|$65,000.00
|$63,000.00
|$61,000.00
|$59,080.00
|15
|1.825%
|$73,000.00
|$71,000.00
|$69,000.00
|$67,000.00
|$65,000.00
|$63,000.00
|$61,000.00
|$59,000.00
|$57,088.89
|$55,240.00
|16
|1.725%
|$69,000.00
|$67,000.00
|$65,000.00
|$63,000.00
|$61,000.00
|$59,000.00
|$57,000.00
|$55,100.00
|$53,266.67
|$51,480.00
|17
|1.625%
|$65,000.00
|$63,000.00
|$61,000.00
|$59,000.00
|$57,000.00
|$55,000.00
|$53,114.29
|$51,300.00
|$49,533.33
|$47,800.00
|18
|1.525%
|$61,000.00
|$59,000.00
|$57,000.00
|$55,000.00
|$53,000.00
|$51,133.33
|$49,342.86
|$47,600.00
|$45,888.89
|$44,400.00
|19
|1.425%
|$57,000.00
|$55,000.00
|$53,000.00
|$51,000.00
|$49,160.00
|$47,400.00
|$45,685.71
|$44,000.00
|$42,555.55
|$41,280.00
|20
|1.325%
|$53,000.00
|$51,000.00
|$49,000.00
|$47,200.00
|$45,480.00
|$43,800.00
|$42,142.86
|$40,750.00
|$39,533.33
|$38,440.00
|21
|1.225%
|$49,000.00
|$47,000.00
|$45,266.67
|$43,600.00
|$41,960.00
|$40,333.33
|$39,000.00
|$37,850.00
|$36,822.22
|$35,880.00
|22
|1.125%
|$45,000.00
|$43,400.00
|$41,800.00
|$40,200.00
|$38,600.00
|$37,333.33
|$36,257.14
|$35,300.00
|$34,422.22
|$33,600.00
|23
|1.045%
|$41,800.00
|$40,200.00
|$38,600.00
|$37,000.00
|$35,800.00
|$34,800.00
|$33,914.29
|$33,100.00
|$32,333.33
|$31,600.00
|24
|0.965%
|$38,600.00
|$37,000.00
|$35,400.00
|$34,300.00
|$33,400.00
|$32,600.00
|$31,857.14
|$31,150.00
|$30,466.67
|$29,800.00
|25
|0.885%
|$35,400.00
|$33,800.00
|$32,866.67
|$32,100.00
|$31,400.00
|$30,733.33
|$30,085.71
|$29,450.00
|$28,822.22
|$28,220.00
|26
|0.805%
|$32,200.00
|$31,600.00
|$31,000.00
|$30,400.00
|$29,800.00
|$29,200.00
|$28,600.00
|$28,000.00
|$27,422.22
|$26,860.00
|27
|0.775%
|$31,000.00
|$30,400.00
|$29,800.00
|$29,200.00
|$28,600.00
|$28,000.00
|$27,400.00
|$26,825.00
|$26,266.67
|$25,720.00
|28
|0.745%
|$29,800.00
|$29,200.00
|$28,600.00
|$28,000.00
|$27,400.00
|$26,800.00
|$26,228.57
|$25,675.00
|$25,133.33
|$24,600.00
|29
|0.715%
|$28,600.00
|$28,000.00
|$27,400.00
|$26,800.00
|$26,200.00
|$25,633.33
|$25,085.71
|$24,550.00
|$24,022.22
|$23,520.00
|30
|0.685%
|$27,400.00
|$26,800.00
|$26,200.00
|$25,600.00
|$25,040.00
|$24,500.00
|$23,971.43
|$23,450.00
|$22,955.55
|$22,480.00
|31
|0.655%
|$26,200.00
|$25,600.00
|$25,000.00
|$24,450.00
|$23,920.00
|$23,400.00
|$22,885.71
|$22,400.00
|$21,933.33
|$21,480.00
|32
|0.625%
|$25,000.00
|$24,400.00
|$23,866.67
|$23,350.00
|$22,840.00
|$22,333.33
|$21,857.14
|$21,400.00
|$20,955.55
|$20,520.00
|33
|0.595%
|$23,800.00
|$23,300.00
|$22,800.00
|$22,300.00
|$21,800.00
|$21,333.33
|$20,885.71
|$20,450.00
|$20,022.22
|$19,600.00
|34
|0.57%
|$22,800.00
|$22,300.00
|$21,800.00
|$21,300.00
|$20,840.00
|$20,400.00
|$19,971.43
|$19,550.00
|$19,133.33
|$18,720.00
|35
|0.545%
|$21,800.00
|$21,300.00
|$20,800.00
|$20,350.00
|$19,920.00
|$19,500.00
|$19,085.71
|$18,675.00
|$18,266.67
|$17,860.00
|36
|0.52%
|$20,800.00
|$20,300.00
|$19,866.67
|$19,450.00
|$19,040.00
|$18,633.33
|$18,228.57
|$17,825.00
|$17,422.22
|$17,020.00
|37
|0.495%
|$19,800.00
|$19,400.00
|$19,000.00
|$18,600.00
|$18,200.00
|$17,800.00
|$17,400.00
|$17,000.00
|$16,600.00
|$16,200.00
|38
|0.475%
|$19,000.00
|$18,600.00
|$18,200.00
|$17,800.00
|$17,400.00
|$17,000.00
|$16,600.00
|$16,200.00
|$15,800.00
|$15,400.00
|39
|0.455%
|$18,200.00
|$17,800.00
|$17,400.00
|$17,000.00
|$16,600.00
|$16,200.00
|$15,800.00
|$15,400.00
|$15,000.00
|$14,616.00
|40
|0.435%
|$17,400.00
|$17,000.00
|$16,600.00
|$16,200.00
|$15,800.00
|$15,400.00
|$15,000.00
|$14,600.00
|$14,217.78
|$13,856.00
|41
|0.415%
|$16,600.00
|$16,200.00
|$15,800.00
|$15,400.00
|$15,000.00
|$14,600.00
|$14,200.00
|$13,820.00
|$13,462.22
|$13,144.00
|42
|0.395%
|$15,800.00
|$15,400.00
|$15,000.00
|$14,600.00
|$14,200.00
|$13,800.00
|$13,422.86
|$13,070.00
|$12,760.00
|$12,488.00
|43
|0.375%
|$15,000.00
|$14,600.00
|$14,200.00
|$13,800.00
|$13,400.00
|$13,026.67
|$12,680.00
|$12,380.00
|$12,120.00
|$11,888.00
|44
|0.355%
|$14,200.00
|$13,800.00
|$13,400.00
|$13,000.00
|$12,632.00
|$12,293.33
|$12,005.71
|$11,760.00
|$11,542.22
|$11,352.00
|45
|0.335%
|$13,400.00
|$13,000.00
|$12,600.00
|$12,240.00
|$11,912.00
|$11,640.00
|$11,411.43
|$11,210.00
|$11,035.56
|$10,880.00
|46
|0.315%
|$12,600.00
|$12,200.00
|$11,853.33
|$11,540.00
|$11,288.00
|$11,080.00
|$10,897.14
|$10,740.00
|$10,600.00
|$10,480.00
|47
|0.295%
|$11,800.00
|$11,480.00
|$11,186.67
|$10,960.00
|$10,776.00
|$10,613.33
|$10,474.29
|$10,350.00
|$10,244.44
|$10,152.00
|48
|0.279%
|$11,160.00
|$10,880.00
|$10,680.00
|$10,520.00
|$10,376.00
|$10,253.33
|$10,142.86
|$10,050.00
|$9,968.89
|$9,896.00
|49
|0.265%
|$10,600.00
|$10,440.00
|$10,306.67
|$10,180.00
|$10,072.00
|$9,973.33
|$9,891.43
|$9,820.00
|$9,755.56
|$9,696.00
|50
|0.257%
|$10,280.00
|$10,160.00
|$10,040.00
|$9,940.00
|$9,848.00
|$9,773.33
|$9,708.57
|$9,650.00
|$9,595.56
|$9,544.00
|51
|0.251%
|$10,040.00
|$9,920.00
|$9,826.67
|$9,740.00
|$9,672.00
|$9,613.33
|$9,560.00
|$9,510.00
|$9,462.22
|$9,416.00
|52
|0.245%
|$9,800.00
|$9,720.00
|$9,640.00
|$9,580.00
|$9,528.00
|$9,480.00
|$9,434.29
|$9,390.00
|$9,346.67
|$9,304.00
|53
|0.241%
|$9,640.00
|$9,560.00
|$9,506.67
|$9,460.00
|$9,416.00
|$9,373.33
|$9,331.43
|$9,290.00
|$9,248.89
|$9,208.00
|54
|0.237%
|$9,480.00
|$9,440.00
|$9,400.00
|$9,360.00
|$9,320.00
|$9,280.00
|$9,240.00
|$9,200.00
|$9,160.00
|$9,120.00
|55
|0.235%
|$9,400.00
|$9,360.00
|$9,320.00
|$9,280.00
|$9,240.00
|$9,200.00
|$9,160.00
|$9,120.00
|$9,080.00
|$9,040.00
|56
|0.233%
|$9,320.00
|$9,280.00
|$9,240.00
|$9,200.00
|$9,160.00
|$9,120.00
|$9,080.00
|$9,040.00
|$9,000.00
|$8,960.00
|57
|0.231%
|$9,240.00
|$9,200.00
|$9,160.00
|$9,120.00
|$9,080.00
|$9,040.00
|$9,000.00
|$8,960.00
|$8,920.00
|$8,880.00
|58
|0.229%
|$9,160.00
|$9,120.00
|$9,080.00
|$9,040.00
|$9,000.00
|$8,960.00
|$8,920.00
|$8,880.00
|$8,840.00
|$8,800.00
|59
|0.227%
|$9,080.00
|$9,040.00
|$9,000.00
|$8,960.00
|$8,920.00
|$8,880.00
|$8,840.00
|$8,800.00
|$8,760.00
|$8,720.00
|60
|0.225%
|$9,000.00
|$8,960.00
|$8,920.00
|$8,880.00
|$8,840.00
|$8,800.00
|$8,760.00
|$8,720.00
|$8,680.00
|$8,640.00
|61
|0.223%
|$8,920.00
|$8,880.00
|$8,840.00
|$8,800.00
|$8,760.00
|$8,720.00
|$8,680.00
|$8,640.00
|$8,600.00
|$8,560.00
|62
|0.221%
|$8,840.00
|$8,800.00
|$8,760.00
|$8,720.00
|$8,680.00
|$8,640.00
|$8,600.00
|$8,560.00
|$8,520.00
|$8,480.00
|63
|0.219%
|$8,760.00
|$8,720.00
|$8,680.00
|$8,640.00
|$8,600.00
|$8,560.00
|$8,520.00
|$8,480.00
|$8,440.00
|$8,400.00
|64
|0.217%
|$8,680.00
|$8,640.00
|$8,600.00
|$8,560.00
|$8,520.00
|$8,480.00
|$8,440.00
|$8,400.00
|$8,360.00
|$8,320.00
|65
|0.215%
|$8,600.00
|$8,560.00
|$8,520.00
|$8,480.00
|$8,440.00
|$8,400.00
|$8,360.00
|$8,320.00
|$8,280.00
|$8,240.00