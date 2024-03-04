Puerto Rico: The golf traveler’s go-to destination
2 Min Read
A scenic view of El Conquistador Golf Club. (Courtesy Puerto Rico Tourism Authority)
Golfers love places where warm, sunny weather and a spectrum of after-golf amenities and activities await. Puerto Rico checks those boxes and more.
An array of lodging and restaurant options beckon, as do after-golf activities. The lush tropical foliage, expansive beaches and ever-present island spirit ensure visitors know they’re in a special place.
The golf destination is filled with 18 unique courses and numerous resorts. It’s so good that many of the game’s top brands and governing bodies choose Puerto Rico to hold championships.
USGA, PGA TOUR, The R&A and Augusta National conduct or have backed events in Puerto Rico.
“Puerto Rico is ideally suited for golf getaways thanks to the award-winning courses, variety of hotels and resorts, and of course our welcoming people, eager to share their ‘Boricua’ essence,” said Leah Chandler, chief marketing officer, Discover Puerto Rico.
The Island requires no passport from American citizens and offers over 125 daily flights into San Juan (SJU) and other airports. A U.S. territory, Puerto Rico’s bilingual culture and people use U.S. currency.
Island courses are thrilling and scenic. Several rate among the top 50 in the Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Atlantic Islands. They offer a plethora of options with price, terrain and designs from some of the game’s greats – Chi Chi Rodriguez, Tom Fazio, Rees Jones, Gary Player and Robert Trent Jones.
El Yunque rain forest can be seen from several Puerto Rico golf courses, including Grand Reserve Golf Club’s Championship Course, where the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open is played annually. Likewise, it dominates views from the Ocean and River courses at Rio Mar Country Club.
Switching stunning geological features and breathtaking ocean views await at Royal Isabela and Punta Borinquen, both perched atop promontories in the Northwest. TPC Dorado Beach, St. Regia Bahia Beach, Costa Caribe, Wyndham Palmas Resort and Palmas Athletic Club also hug the ocean, with holes adjacent to sun-kissed beaches and teal-colored surf.
Warm welcomes (“Bienvenidos”) are ubiquitous in Puerto Rico. With dozens of distinct municipalities, each with their own flavor, interesting places to golf and relax abound.
The island’s golf venues include:
- Dorado Beach (36 holes) – 787-626-1020
- Costa Caribe (27) – 787-812-2650
- Fort Buchanan (9) – 787-707-3980
- Rio Mar (36) – 787-888-6000
- Rio Bayamon (18) – 787-740-1419
- Grand Reserve (27) – 787-657-2000
- Bahia Beach (18) – 787-809-8000
- Caguas Real (18) – 787-653-1573
- Royal Isabela (18) – 787-609-5888
- Deportivo del Oeste (18) – 787-851-8880
- Palmas Athletic Club (36) – 787-656-3000
- Punta Borinquen (18) – 787-890-2987
- El Conquistador (18) – 787-863-1000
- El Legado (18) – 787-866-8894