Island welcomes top golf professionals for 16th playing of Puerto Rico Open

In addition to Campos, Puerto Rico will be represented in the field by Chris Nido, 25, who turned pro in 2020, and two rising-star amateur players – Evan Pena, 15, and Kelvin Hernández, 18. Multiple teenagers playing in a PGA TOUR event happens infrequently, and it’s less common for a 15-year-old to do so. However, Pena is no ordinary adolescent, last month winning the Discover Puerto Rico Junior Golf Championship, an American Junior Golf Association event. Pena will be the second-youngest player to play in a PGA TOUR event in the last 10 years (20 days younger than Oliver Betschart at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship).