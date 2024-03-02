Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 4 action from the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches gets underway Saturday from PGA National, the first event of the TOUR's annual Florida Swing. The long-running PGA TOUR event may have a new title sponsor but many familiar faces will be in the field.
Shane Lowry, Austin Ekroat and David Skinns are all tied for the lead at 13-under heading into Sunday's final round. A large group of chasers sit at 10-under including the ever-dangerous Min Woo Lee, Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Martin Laird and Kevin Yu. Thirty-six hole leader Bud Cauley fell back to 8-under after a Saturday 74, and Rory McIlroy finds himself at 7-under par after a costly triple bogey on "The Bear Trap."
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
SUNDAY
Marquee group
- 11:15 a.m. ET – Rory McIlroy, Chad Ramey
Featured groups
- 8:45 a.m. ET – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners
- 10:20 a.m. ET – Matt Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen
Featured hole
- No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)