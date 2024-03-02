PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 action from the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches gets underway Saturday from PGA National, the first event of the TOUR's annual Florida Swing. The long-running PGA TOUR event may have a new title sponsor but many familiar faces will be in the field.

    Shane Lowry, Austin Ekroat and David Skinns are all tied for the lead at 13-under heading into Sunday's final round. A large group of chasers sit at 10-under including the ever-dangerous Min Woo Lee, Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Martin Laird and Kevin Yu. Thirty-six hole leader Bud Cauley fell back to 8-under after a Saturday 74, and Rory McIlroy finds himself at 7-under par after a costly triple bogey on "The Bear Trap."

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee group

    • 11:15 a.m. ET – Rory McIlroy, Chad Ramey

    Featured groups

    • 8:45 a.m. ET – Chris Kirk, Corey Conners
    • 10:20 a.m. ET – Matt Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen

    Featured hole

    • No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)

