Nick Dunlap cards first career hole-in-one at Cognizant Classic

The spectacular tee shot on No. 7 came after a strong start to Friday's second round. He birdied the first hole, made eagle on the par-3 fifth hole and was 2 under for the day when he stepped to the 197-yard sevent hole. His tee shot landed just on the front-left edge of the green, took a friendly kick to the right and found the bottom of the cup. The ace moved Dunlap to a tie for fourth at 8-under.