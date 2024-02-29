Why newly-minted TOUR winner Jake Knapp's childhood idol was Luke Donald

In the past few days, Knapp’s story has made the rounds across the golf and sports worlds, deservedly so. After six years of struggling to prove himself at the game’s lower levels, he took a job as a nightclub bouncer for nine months to supplement his income into the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season. He’s a lifelong Anaheim Ducks fan who generated a partnership with the hockey team from a chance nine-hole pairing with a club executive, and he gleaned insights from a mental coach whom he met while working security at a wedding. Knapp embraces life’s edges to maximize his potential – as Donald did by reaching world No. 1 despite perennially ranking near the TOUR’s bottom in driving distance.