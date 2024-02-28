Rory McIlroy returns to Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in search of more winning memories

There should be some comfort for McIlroy this week, sleeping in his own bed and playing a course he knows supremely well. In addition to his win in 2012, he finished runner-up in 2014. The PGA TOUR doesn’t make it to Hollywood, Northern Ireland, so this, in many ways, is his (adopted) hometown event. McIlroy was renting a house In Jupiter when he won the event in 2012. Many things have changed in that time, including his house, which he now owns. The 18th-hole pin flags of all his victories are displayed in his home gym. His flag from this event in 2012 is up there, as are all his major championship victories.