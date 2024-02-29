'It’ll show its teeth': PGA National yields low scores, but pros aren’t holding their breath
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Chesson Hadley could hardly wait for his Thursday morning tee time. In his nine years coming to PGA National and The Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beaches, it had seldom played like this.
“Today was probably the calmest I've ever seen it,” he said.
Highlighted by the famed “Bear Trap," PGA National has long been considered one of the TOUR’s sternest tests. Winners are regularly in the single-digits under par with an even-par week good enough to net a top-20. An even-par round on Thursday was good enough for a T95, with leaders S.H. Kim and Chad Ramey at 7-under. The first-round scoring average (with seven players left to finish) was 69.55. The lowest scoring average of any round since the tournament moved to PGA National in 2007 was 69.29 (third round in 2023).
For those who know the course well, it was a welcome and unexpected break – a subdued opening salvo in a four-day battle with PGA National. It’s unclear how long it will last, but players will take whatever they can get.
“It was so benign,” said Rory McIlroy, who is tied for 16th at 4-under. “You're not going to get this course much easier.”
Rory McIlroy's interview after Round 1 of Cognizant Classic
Reaction to the under-par scores is part sticker shock. The 10th hole was changed from a 505-yard par-4 to a 530-yard par-5 this year, moving the course to a par-71 and adding an extra birdie opportunity for the players. That, naturally, will lead to lower scores. It was the goal behind the change, Steve Rintoul, Vice President of Rules & Officiating, told PGATOUR.COM in a pre-tournament interview.
“Am I concerned if the 10th hole averages 4.3 this week? No, I'm not,” Rintoul said. “If it creates some excitement and gives the guys a little bit of a feeling that they can turn their round around or keep their momentum going by making a birdie, that'd be a good thing.”
But the 10th hole (which had a scoring average of 4.13 Thursday and was the easiest hole on the course) was only part of the reason for the first-round scoring blitz. The fairway rough was cut shorter than in years past and the greens were softer. That left the course much more playable when golfers were out of position off the tee, illustrated in the field’s ball-striking performance. Per Justin Ray of TwentyFirst Group, the average greens in regulation percentage was 60.6% from 2020-23. The field hit 73% of greens in the first round.
“Probably as easy as it'll play all week,” newly minted TOUR winner Jake Knapp said. Knapp shot 3-under 68.
Much of that can be attributed to unusually subdued winds. There was no wind to speak of for most of the morning wave and the players took dead aim. The winds picked up slightly in the afternoon, around 10mph, but remained a minimal factor.
“That's the (course’s) biggest defense. There's water around, but the water is really shown off because the wind causes some funny ones,” said Andrew Novak, tied for third at 6-under. “Tomorrow the course is going to figure that one out and it's not going to be so easy.”
That was the sentiment shared amongst the players who went low. They might have bested PGA National on Thursday, but trouble is always lurking. Wind speeds are expected to jump to 15-25 mph on Friday and 10-20 mph on Saturday. Players anticipate the greens to firm up, too.
So, while Ramey and Kim (7-under) are already halfway to the lowest tournament score in relation to par (14-under ) at PGA National, nobody is holding their breath.
“It'll show its teeth,” Hadley said. “It always does.”