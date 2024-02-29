'It’ll show its teeth': PGA National yields low scores, but pros aren’t holding their breath

But the 10th hole (which had a scoring average of 4.13 Thursday and was the easiest hole on the course) was only part of the reason for the first-round scoring blitz. The fairway rough was cut shorter than in years past and the greens were softer. That left the course much more playable when golfers were out of position off the tee, illustrated in the field’s ball-striking performance. Per Justin Ray of TwentyFirst Group, the average greens in regulation percentage was 60.6% from 2020-23. The field hit 73% of greens in the first round.