Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 action from the Mexico Open at Vidanta gets underway Sunday from Vidanta Vallarta, the final event before the TOUR heads to the East Coast. This is the third edition of the Mexico Open being contested at Vidanta Vallarta.
Rookie Jake Knapp took a commanding lead with his Saturday 63, matched only by Ben Silverman. Knapp now sits at 19-under, four strokes ahead of another rookie, Finland's Sami Valimaki. Silverman, Henrik Norlander and Chan Kim all share third place at 12-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish language main feed 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
SUNDAY
Marquee group
- 8:47 a.m. ET – James Hahn, Padraig Harrington (1st tee) then will pick up all 18 holes of the 11:55 a.m. ET Tony Finau, C.T. Pan pairing
Featured groups
- 9:14 a.m. ET – Rafael Campos, Nico Echavarria (1st tee)
- 10:10 a.m. ET – Lanto Griffin, Mark Hubbard (1st tee)
Featured hole
- Hole 17 (par 3)