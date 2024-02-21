Charlie Woods to compete in pre-qualifier for Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Charlie Woods is looking to earn a spot in his hometown PGA TOUR event.
Woods, son of 82-time TOUR winner Tiger Woods, will compete in Thursday’s pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. The younger Woods will play at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, one of four pre-qualifying sites. Approximately 25 players and ties will advance to the event’s Monday qualifier, from which four players will earn spots in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Woods will tee off at 7:39 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside Olin Browne Jr. and Ruaidhri McGee. Browne is the son of three-time TOUR winner Olin Browne.
The Cognizant Classic will be played Feb. 29-March 3 at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Charlie Woods, 15, is no stranger to the golf world’s spotlight. He has competed in the past four editions of the PNC Championship alongside his dad, as the duo has drawn the golf world's adulation with similar mannerisms. Team Woods hasn’t yet won but finished runner-up in 2021.
In order to register for a PGA TOUR pre-qualifier, players must have a 2 handicap or better. Charlie Woods carries a +3 handicap index, well inside the range.
The younger Woods also competed in last fall’s Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, with his dad caddying for all 54 holes. Charlie Woods finished T17 in the Boys 14-15 division, including a final-round 68; he qualified for that event with rounds of 71-66 at a September qualifier in Florida.
Charlie Woods will look to up the ante in the coming days, as he eyes his first PGA TOUR start in South Florida.