Updates: Charlie Woods underway at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches pre-qualifier
Charlie Woods warms up on the practice green prior to pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at Lost Lake Golf Club. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Top five and ties will advance to Monday's open qualifier
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Charlie Woods is underway at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches pre-qualifier.
Woods, son of 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, is attempting to earn a spot in a TOUR event for the first time. What better place than his hometown event? The younger Woods has competed alongside his dad in the past four PNC Championships, but never as an individual in an event tied to TOUR-sanctioned competition. The top five and ties at Woods' pre-qualifying site, Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, will advance to Monday's open qualifier (Lost Lake is one of four pre-qualifying sites). The top four from the Monday qualifier will advance to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, contested next Thursday-Sunday at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Charlie Woods prior to pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at Lost Lake Golf Club. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Woods arrived at Lost Lake Golf Club more than an hour before his 7:39 a.m. tee time. He began work on the putting green, utilizing two mechanical pencils and a string, mainly focused on lag putting. He headed to the range less than 15 minutes before his tee time.
Keep it here for updates as Charlie Woods' pre-qualifying attempt unfolds.
8:40 a.m. ET: Woods is 1 over through four holes, sporting a Sun Day Red glove. His mom Elin is in attendance, walking with the group, and his friend JJ is caddying (in the cart). The field at Lost Lake is utilizing preferred lies for the pre-qualifier.
A look at Charlie Woods' bag prior to pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at Lost Lake Golf Club. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
7:54 a.m. ET: Among Woods' gallery are friends Luke Leonard and Cameron Kuchar, sons of TOUR veterans Justin Leonard and Matt Kuchar. (The younger Leonard is also competing in the pre-qualifier, teeing off at 8:06 a.m.) The gallery includes some 30-odd fans, many of whom are Lost Lake members. The greens are reportedly running at 13.5 on the Stimpmeter.
7:39 a.m. ET: Woods arrives at the first tee, sporting a blue pullover and black pants with a black cap. He's playing in a twosome with longtime mini-tour pro Olin Browne Jr., son of three-time TOUR winner Olin Browne. The players are utilizing carts for the pre-qualifying round.
Woods takes a fairway metal off the first tee and produces a solid strike, punctuated by a club twirl.
Two of the four pre-qualifying sites were contested Wednesday. Advancing from Park Ridge Golf Club: Beau Titsworth, Austin Lemieux, Bryce Emory, Ryan Quinn, Larry Blatt and Keith Greene. Advancing from the Boca Lago site: Griffin Barela, Andrew Garner, Chris Wilson, Jake Hibbert, Chris Francoeur, Logan Perkins, Trevor Johnson, Julius Boros, Maximilien Sturdza, Parker Gillam and Nicholas Cummings.
PGATOUR.COM's Jimmy Reinman contributed reporting from Lost Lake Golf Club