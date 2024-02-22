Updates: Charlie Woods underway at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches pre-qualifier

Woods, son of 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, is attempting to earn a spot in a TOUR event for the first time. What better place than his hometown event? The younger Woods has competed alongside his dad in the past four PNC Championships , but never as an individual in an event tied to TOUR-sanctioned competition. The top five and ties at Woods' pre-qualifying site, Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, will advance to Monday's open qualifier (Lost Lake is one of four pre-qualifying sites). The top four from the Monday qualifier will advance to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, contested next Thursday-Sunday at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.