Luke Donald serving as NBC lead analyst for Cognizant Classic, Arnold Palmer Invitational
Luke Donald will join NBC's commentary team for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. (Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
Luke Donald will serve as NBC’s lead analyst for coverage of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
It is a two-week assignment for Donald, the European Ryder Cup captain, to start the PGA TOUR's Florida Swing as NBC Sports continues to use a rotating cast of lead analysts in 2024. Donald is a previous winner of the Cognizant Classic.
“I love the game of golf so I’m so thankful to have been given this opportunity and chance to take on the role of lead analyst for NBC Sports over the next two weeks, combining my passion for the sport with my knowledge as a player to deliver inside-the-ropes insight to the national U.S. audience,” Donald said in an NBC press release annoucing the news. “This is a significant opportunity for me, and I’m eager to bring my perspective to the coverage while, at the same time, learning from my fellow broadcast and production team members.”
Among the personalities that NBC Sports has utilized as lead analysts this season include four-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner, caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay and Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Donald does not have prior broadcasting experience.
Donald, the five-time TOUR winner and former world No. 1, captained the European Ryder Cup team to a convincing 16.5-11.5 victory last fall at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. Donald will captain the European Team again in 2025 at Bethpage Black, marking the first multiple-time Ryder Cup captain for the Europeans since Bernard Gallacher captained three consecutive teams from 1991-95.
Donald has split time between the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR this season. He played twice on the DP World Tour during their stretch in Dubai before playing the WM Phoenix Open on a sponsor exemption, where he missed the cut.