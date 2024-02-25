Luke Donald serving as NBC lead analyst for Cognizant Classic, Arnold Palmer Invitational

“I love the game of golf so I’m so thankful to have been given this opportunity and chance to take on the role of lead analyst for NBC Sports over the next two weeks, combining my passion for the sport with my knowledge as a player to deliver inside-the-ropes insight to the national U.S. audience,” Donald said in an NBC press release annoucing the news. “This is a significant opportunity for me, and I’m eager to bring my perspective to the coverage while, at the same time, learning from my fellow broadcast and production team members.”