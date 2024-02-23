Inside the Field: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Rory McIlroy makes his 10th career start at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches this year, including a victory in 2012. (Harry How/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR begins its Florida swing at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which will be contested Feb. 28-March 3 at PGA National Resort’s Champion Course. The Cognizant Classic is the last Full-Field Event before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the next Signature Event, and is the last opportunity for players to cement their status in the Aon Swing 5 before the field is set for next week.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
# Latest medical extension information can be found here.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Rory McIlroy
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Gary Woodland
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Francesco Molinari
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
FedExCup champion (five-year exemption)
Justin Rose
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Nick Hardy
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Vincent Norrman
Matthieu Pavon
J.T. Poston
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Career money exemption
Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Padraig Harrington
Patton Kizzire
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Fred Biondi
Rasmus Højgaard
Chase Johnson
Ryan Palmer
PGA Club Professional Champion
Braden Shattuck
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Tyler Collet
Past Champion member
Keith Mitchell
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
Adam Schenk
Cameron Young
Scott Stallings
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
Denny McCarthy
Byeong Hun An
Eric Cole
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Thomas Detry
Stephan Jaeger
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
Alex Noren
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Austin Eckroat
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Taylor Pendrith
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ben Martin
Ryan Moore
Peter Malnati
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
Min Woo Lee
# Major Medical Extension
Maverick McNealy
Lanto Griffin
Brandt Snedeker
C.T. Pan
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
J.B. Holmes
Vince Whaley
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
Ryan Fox
Victor Perez
Thorbjørn Olesen
Alexander Björk
Sami Valimaki
Robert MacIntyre
Jorge Campillo
Ryo Hisatsune
Players 2-30 on prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Chan Kim
Alejandro Tosti
Richard Hoey
Ben Silverman
Pierceson Coody
Paul Barjon
Max Greyserman
Chandler Phillips
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
David Skinns
Jake Knapp
Jacob Bridgeman
Jimmy Stanger
Norman Xiong
Nicholas Lindheim