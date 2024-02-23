Inside the Field: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

The PGA TOUR begins its Florida swing at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which will be contested Feb. 28-March 3 at PGA National Resort’s Champion Course. The Cognizant Classic is the last Full-Field Event before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the next Signature Event, and is the last opportunity for players to cement their status in the Aon Swing 5 before the field is set for next week.