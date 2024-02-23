PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Rory McIlroy makes his 10th career start at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches this year, including a victory in 2012. (Harry How/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR begins its Florida swing at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which will be contested Feb. 28-March 3 at PGA National Resort’s Champion Course. The Cognizant Classic is the last Full-Field Event before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the next Signature Event, and is the last opportunity for players to cement their status in the Aon Swing 5 before the field is set for next week.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    # Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Rory McIlroy

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry
    Francesco Molinari

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel

    FedExCup champion (five-year exemption)
    Justin Rose

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Corey Conners
    Nick Dunlap
    Nico Echavarria
    Rickie Fowler
    Lucas Glover
    Nick Hardy
    Russell Henley
    Lee Hodges
    Tom Hoge
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Sungjae Im
    Tom Kim
    Chris Kirk
    Kevin Kisner
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Vincent Norrman
    Matthieu Pavon
    J.T. Poston
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    Sepp Straka
    Adam Svensson
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Camilo Villegas
    Matt Wallace

    Career money exemption
    Zach Johnson

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Padraig Harrington
    Patton Kizzire

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Fred Biondi
    Rasmus Højgaard
    Chase Johnson
    Ryan Palmer

    PGA Club Professional Champion
    Braden Shattuck

    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    Tyler Collet

    Past Champion member
    Keith Mitchell

    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
    Adam Schenk
    Cameron Young
    Scott Stallings

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
    Denny McCarthy
    Byeong Hun An
    Eric Cole
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Thomas Detry
    Stephan Jaeger
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Mark Hubbard
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
    Alex Noren
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    Austin Eckroat
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Taylor Pendrith
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ben Martin
    Ryan Moore
    Peter Malnati
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
    Min Woo Lee

    # Major Medical Extension
    Maverick McNealy
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandt Snedeker
    C.T. Pan
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Bud Cauley
    J.B. Holmes
    Vince Whaley

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
    Ryan Fox
    Victor Perez
    Thorbjørn Olesen
    Alexander Björk
    Sami Valimaki
    Robert MacIntyre
    Jorge Campillo
    Ryo Hisatsune

    Players 2-30 on prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    Chan Kim
    Alejandro Tosti
    Richard Hoey
    Ben Silverman
    Pierceson Coody
    Paul Barjon
    Max Greyserman
    Chandler Phillips
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    David Skinns
    Jake Knapp
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Jimmy Stanger
    Norman Xiong
    Nicholas Lindheim

    PGA TOUR
