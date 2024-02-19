Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 1 action from the Mexico Open at Vidanta gets underway Thursday from Vidanta Vallarta, the final event before the TOUR heads east. This is the third edition of the Mexcio Open being contested at Vidanta Vallarta as Tony Finau looks to defend his title after a three-stroke victoy last year. The field also includes European Ryder Cup members Nicolai Højgaard and Robert MacIntyre and much of Latin America’s rising talent.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4.-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish language main feed 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Spanish language main feed 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Spanish language main feed 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish language main feed 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish language featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Spanish language featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Spanish language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Spanish language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
THURSDAY
Marquee groups
- 9:03 a.m.: Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Højgaard
Featured groups
- 8:52 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim
- 9:14 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker
Featured hole
- No. 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 9:03 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee
Featured groups
- 8:52 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu
- 9:14 a.m.: Vincent Norman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria
Featured hole
- No. 17 (par 3)