Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 action from the Mexico Open at Vidanta gets underway Thursday from Vidanta Vallarta, the final event before the TOUR heads east. This is the third edition of the Mexcio Open being contested at Vidanta Vallarta as Tony Finau looks to defend his title after a three-stroke victoy last year. The field also includes European Ryder Cup members Nicolai Højgaard and Robert MacIntyre and much of Latin America’s rising talent.