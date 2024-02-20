Expert Picks: Mexico Open at Vidanta

Winner: Jhonattan Vegas (+5500) – When looking at players who thrive along the coast and on these grass conditions, his name pops out. A three-time winner on TOUR can go low with the best of them and will be able to lean on the driver this week.

Top 10: Brandon Wu (+320) – Let’s go for three in a row with Wu, who has finished T2 and third at this event in the last two years.

Longshot: Patton Kizzire (+12500) – He’s won twice on coastal layouts at the Sony Open in Hawaii and Mayakoba, and he cracked the top 15 both last month in Honolulu and in the fall when the TOUR last visited Mexico.