Expert Picks: Mexico Open at Vidanta
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Jhonattan Vegas (+5500) – When looking at players who thrive along the coast and on these grass conditions, his name pops out. A three-time winner on TOUR can go low with the best of them and will be able to lean on the driver this week.
- Top 10: Brandon Wu (+320) – Let’s go for three in a row with Wu, who has finished T2 and third at this event in the last two years.
- Longshot: Patton Kizzire (+12500) – He’s won twice on coastal layouts at the Sony Open in Hawaii and Mayakoba, and he cracked the top 15 both last month in Honolulu and in the fall when the TOUR last visited Mexico.
- Head-to-Head (H2H): Emiliano Grillo (-110) over Stephan Jaeger – We’ve got staffers on both sides of this one! I like Grillo’s success on Paspalum and the fact that he enters off a run of four top-25s in his last five starts.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Tony Finau (+750) – No one in this field has beaten him at this course and the good memories will flood back and help him overcome a poor start to the year with his putter.
- Top 10: Keith Mitchell (+275) – My second outright pick is trending back to something big. Fourth in SG: Tee-to-Green and fourth in relation to par from outside of 200 yards, a distance they’ll be facing a lot this week.
- Longshot: Cameron Champ (+5500) – Has a T8 and T6 on his resume here despite not playing great golf around those efforts. Has gained an average of +1.366 strokes off the tee against the field in this event over his eight rounds and 1.104 shots putting.
- H2H: Stephan Jaeger (-110) over Emiliano Grillo – Last season Jaeger ranked 10th on TOUR in relation to par from over 200 yards and the man knows how to shoot low rounds. Has a pair of top 20s and averaged 68.38 for eight rounds here.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Keith Mitchell (+2800) – Two top 20s in five starts this year. It’s bombs away off the tee and Mitchell ranks fourth in SG: Off-The-Tee in 2024. His putting has been average so far. If it gets a little above that, he’ll be in contention Sunday afternoon.
- Top 10: Taylor Pendrith (+250) – Two top 10s in three starts this year. He’s doing well on the greens (15th in SG: Putting).
- Longshot: Nate Lashley (+6600) – He’s someone who knows how to win on TOUR. He’s been all over the map in 2024, but a T3 at Farmers gives me some hope.
- H2H: Emiliano Grillo (-110) over Stephan Jaeger – Grillo hasn’t missed a cut this year and has three top 20s.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social Content Manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Thomas Detry (+2500) – He drives it far, he drives it accurately and he scores on par 4s. He just needs to put 72 holes together and get his first PGA TOUR win.
- Top 10: Stephan Jaeger (+220) – Jaeger has made every cut this year, with a T3 at the Farmers and T18 at Sony Open in Hawaii. If he can avoid bogeys, the rest of his game should be able to produce enough birdies to result in a high finish at Vidanta.
- Longshot: Ben Silverman (+15000) – Taking him for his stat rankings because they scream success this week. He's 28th SG: Tee-to-Green, 25th in Par 4 scoring and 17th for Bogey Avoidance. I mean what could go wrong?
- H2H: Doug Ghim (-120) over Jake Knapp – I’m fading Knapp's great playing recently (T3 at Farmers, T28 at WM Phoenix in last two starts) and raising it with Ghim great playing recently (T13 at Farmers, T12 at WM Phoenix Open in last two starts).
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. ET. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Points
|Segment Rank
|Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|227
|5,124
|487
|2,485
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|266
|5,107
|777
|2,443
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|474
|5,024
|1,069
|2,399
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|568
|4,986
|929
|2,418
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|881
|4,861
|944
|2,415
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,510
|2,454
|703
|2,454
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Overall
|Outright
|Top 10
|H2H
|Ben Everill
|-3.8u
|-7u
|2.5u
|0.65u
|Chris Breece
|-5.05u
|-7u
|1.2u
|0.75u
|Matt DelVecchio
|-10.1u
|-7u
|-1.75u
|-1.35u
|Will Gray
|-11.45u
|-7u
|1.75u
|-6.2u
Golfbet experts longshot: 0-7
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.