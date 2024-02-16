Luke List makes 224 feet of putts in first round of The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Best single-round performance on PGA TOUR this season
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Luke List made a whopping 224 feet of putts in the first round of The Genesis Invitational and signed for a bogey-free, 6-under 65 at The Riviera Country Club on Thursday.
That was more feet of made putts than anyone has made in a single round on the PGA TOUR this year, and the most in a single round at Riviera since records have been kept, as per Justin Ray.
List was tied with Cam Davis and Jason Day, one behind leader Patrick Cantlay.
“Yeah, scrambling,” List said of the best part of his round, which saw him get up and down four times in four chances. “I putted well when I needed to.”
List saved par from just over 11 feet at No. 12 and from nearly 75 feet at No. 13..
Luke List holes a 29-foot birdie putt at Genesis
He also made birdie putts of just over 48 feet at the second hole; 7 1/2 feet at the fifth; over 10 1/2 feet at the sixth; 13 feet at the eighth; 2 1/2 feet at the 10th; and 30 feet at the 14th.
“Those pars on 12 and 13 were huge for my round,” he said. “That kind of kept the momentum going a little bit and I was able to kind of cap off the day.”
List was first in Strokes Gained: Putting (4.592) and took 26 putts total.
The previous best round this season on the greens was by Matthieu Pavon, who made 210 feet, 3 inches worth of putts at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South.