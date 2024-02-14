Tiger Woods plays with NFL quarterback Josh Allen at The Genesis pro-am

Woods finished T45 at last year’s Genesis, carding rounds of 69-74-67-73 at Riviera. He next competed at the Masters, making the cut with rounds of 74-73 before withdrawing during the third round; he underwent ankle surgery the following week. Woods, 48, returned to competition at the Hero World Challenge in December, finishing 18th in the 20-player field. The returns were positive health-wise, saying afterward that he intended to play one TOUR event a month in 2024. He’s on schedule.