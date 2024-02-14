Tiger Woods plays with NFL quarterback Josh Allen at The Genesis pro-am
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Josh Allen was left “speechless” after meeting Tiger Woods last year at The Genesis Invitational.
Fast forward a year and they’re paired together in Wednesday’s pro-am at The Riviera Country Club.
The 15-time major winner and the star Buffalo Bills quarterback teed off at 8:30 a.m. local time in Wednesday’s pro-am, sharing laughs down the fairways at the historic Los Angeles venue. Woods is set to make his first TOUR start since the Masters Tournament last year, teeing off alongside Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland at 9:25 a.m. local time Thursday. It will be Woods’ first non-major TOUR start since last year’s Genesis, as well.
Allen is no stranger to TOUR circles these days. After the Bills fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, Allen played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside TOUR pro Keith Mitchell, the duo’s third consecutive pairing at Pebble Beach.
Allen, a native of Firebaugh, California, is an admitted golf addict whose love of the sport has continually grown in adulthood. He attended last year’s Genesis and met Woods after the final round, admitting that he was “a little starstruck obviously.”
“He’s one of the only athletes ever – him and Kobe are the only two guys that I actually felt my heart beat faster,” Allen said last year.
Woods finished T45 at last year’s Genesis, carding rounds of 69-74-67-73 at Riviera. He next competed at the Masters, making the cut with rounds of 74-73 before withdrawing during the third round; he underwent ankle surgery the following week. Woods, 48, returned to competition at the Hero World Challenge in December, finishing 18th in the 20-player field. The returns were positive health-wise, saying afterward that he intended to play one TOUR event a month in 2024. He’s on schedule.
Woods is scheduled for a press conference immediately following his Wednesday pro-am round.