Jeremy Renner debuts as new voice of PGA TOUR
2 Min Read
Jeremy Renner at the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Academy Award nominee actor to narrate Signature Event series starting at Pebble Beach
Written by Alistair Cameron
Celebrities are no strangers to the links of Pebble Beach. The annual pro-am format for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has seen the likes of Clint Eastwood, Kevin Costner, Bill Murray and Mark Walberg walking the fairways on the Monterey Peninsula. NFL superstars highlight the 2024 edition with Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers just some of the names teeing it up this weekend alongside PGA TOUR professionals.
This year represents a new era for the AT&T Pebble Beach as one of the PGA TOUR’s eight Signature Events on the FedExCup calendar. To highlight the status of these events, the PGA TOUR is debuting a new commercial series, featuring two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner. Renner, who plays the role of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will narrate the series to promote each event throughout the year. Starting with the shores of California, he will be the newest voice of the PGA TOUR.
Renner's voice can be heard over scenic shots from Pebble Beach and highlights from Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa. Renner’s words, “Crafted by nature and conquered by skill”, spotlight past AT&T Pebble Beach winners Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tom Hoge and Nick Taylor.
A year removed from his life-threatening accident, the Avengers movie star has used golf as a form of therapy in his recovery. Four months after sustaining multiple injuries in a snowplow accident, Renner posted a video of himself at the driving range with his daughter, Ava. Alongside the post of him preparing to hit a driver was the caption, “Ava’s lesson, Daddy’s therapy.” Renner had previously posted pictures from other “Daddy-daughter dates” involving Ava golfing.
Renner has yet to tee it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but it’s clear his love of golf would make him a fan favorite at the PGA TOUR’s newest Signature Event.
Alistair is a senior staff member at the PGA TOUR. Born and raised in England, he played golf professionally on the European Alps Tour before joining the PGA TOUR.