Jeremy Renner debuts as new voice of PGA TOUR

This year represents a new era for the AT&T Pebble Beach as one of the PGA TOUR’s eight Signature Events on the FedExCup calendar. To highlight the status of these events, the PGA TOUR is debuting a new commercial series, featuring two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner. Renner, who plays the role of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will narrate the series to promote each event throughout the year. Starting with the shores of California, he will be the newest voice of the PGA TOUR.