Wyndham Clark’s historic 60 steals Saturday show at Pebble Beach

Pebble’s poa greens can be puzzling and troubling to many, but Clark was moving along as if he were putting on a magic carpet, rolling in more than 150 feet of putts on his first nine holes alone. Included in his red-hot run were a 39-footer for eagle at the second hole; a 42-footer for eagle at the sixth; and putts of 30 and 28 feet for birdies to close out his nine. He then tacked on birdies at 10 and 11, moving to 10-under on the day.