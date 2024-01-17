Field announced for APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational

Chase Johnson was recently named the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption and will compete in the 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Heenjoyed one of the best seasons in APGA Tour history in 2023, collecting three wins and logging six runner-up finishes. Johnson also earned exemptions into three PGA TOUR events this season, making the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and World Wide Technology Championship. He qualified for the Farmers Insurance Invitational field by finishing first in the Farmers Fall Series standings thanks to victories at the APGA Farmers Insurance Cincinnati and APGA Farmers Insurance Austin.