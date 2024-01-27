Shane Lowry cards first career albatross at Torrey Pines South Course
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Albatrosses are few and far between, especially at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Irishman Shane Lowry put a stop to the albatross drought at the South Course in the final round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
Lowry holed out from 256 yards at the par-5 sixth hole, the first albatross at the South Course since Jason Gore on the 18th hole in the third round at the 2016 edition of the Farmers.
Shane Lowry holes out for an albatross at Farmers
With a fairway wood in hand, the 2019 Open champion took dead aim at the flag and managed to land the ball just over the front-left greenside bunker. The ball hopped out of the rough before rolling onto the green and finding the bottom of the cup for a famous two.
The two-time winner on the PGA TOUR had an up-and-down start to his final round opening with three bogeys and a birdie in his first four holes. The albatross at No. 6 got him back under par for the day.
He opened in 1-under 35 in Saturday’s final round at the South Course, highlighted by that historic albatross.
For the second week running, the PGA TOUR has seen an albatross in competition after Jake Knapp holed out for a two on the 11th hole at the Nicklaus Tournament Course during Round 2 of The American Express.