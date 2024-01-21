PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

The American Express, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of The American Express takes place Sunday at PGA WEST in La Quinta, California. The star-studded field includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and many more. Three courses will once again be in use: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course.

    Amateur Nick Dunlap leads by three after a third-round 60 as he looks to become the first amateur in three decades to win on the PGA TOUR and the second-youngest winner on TOUR in the past 90 years (only Jordan Spieth was younger). Dunlap currently sits at 27-under, while five-time TOUR winner Sam Burns trails by three and 15-time TOUR winner Justin Thomas remains one back of Burns.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 2-7 p.m.




    FEATURED GROUPS

    Sunday

    Marquee group:

    • 1:02 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Chez Reavie, Matt NeSmith (10th tee)

    Featured groups:

    • 12:38 p.m. ET: Jason Day, Tony Finau, Taylor Montgomery (10th tee)
    • 1:02 p.m. ET: Zach Johnson, Ben Griffin, Ben Martin (1st tee)

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR
