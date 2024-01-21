The American Express, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Amateur Nick Dunlap leads by three after a third-round 60 as he looks to become the first amateur in three decades to win on the PGA TOUR and the second-youngest winner on TOUR in the past 90 years (only Jordan Spieth was younger). Dunlap currently sits at 27-under, while five-time TOUR winner Sam Burns trails by three and 15-time TOUR winner Justin Thomas remains one back of Burns.