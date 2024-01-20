PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Amateur Nick Dunlap leads The American Express after third-round 60

Looks to become first amateur to win on PGA TOUR since 1991

    Written by Jimmy Reinman

    After three rounds at The American Express, 20-year-old amateur Nick Dunlap has found himself in the solo lead heading into the final round at PGA WEST.

    The Huntsville, Alabama, native and 2023 U.S Amateur winner carded a 12-under 60 on Saturday at La Quinta Country Club, playing both nines in matching scores of 30, becoming the second amateur to card a 60 at a PGA TOUR event.

    Dunlap began his day at 15-under as he headed to La Quinta, which has played as the easier of the three courses in rotation this week. The University of Alabama sophomore began his day on the back nine and wasted no time, birdieing four of his first five holes and six of his first eight.

    Dunlap showcased his tools throughout the day, starting at his second hole (par-5 No. 11) where he perfectly faded his fairway shot into the front of the green. His eagle putt came up inches short.


    Nick Dunlap's crazy slice reaches green to set up birdie at The American Express


    He followed that up with a tee shot to 10 feet on No. 12, hitting his birdie putt with confidence.

    Dunlap had no trouble with La Quinta’s back nine, making two more birdies before hitting into No. 16 where he drained his fist long putt of the day — a trend that would continue throughout the afternoon. His fifth birdie of the day here gave him the tournament lead.


    Nick Dunlap drains lengthy birdie putt at The American Express




    Circling another at No. 17, Dunlap made the turn in 30. He carded three more birdies before heading to No. 6, his fifteenth hole of the round, where he found the green from the rough to give himself another length look, this time for an eagle.


    Nick Dunlap's nice iron from rough to set up eagle at The American Express



    With that eagle, Dunlap would extend his lead to five shots, the biggest lead by an amateur in recent history. Dunlap polished off his round with a final birdie on the ninth, just for good measure, to shoot 60 as an amateur on the PGA TOUR.


    Nick Dunlap makes birdie on No. 9 at The American Express


    Dunlap’s lead would shrink to four after a 61 by fellow Crimson Tide alumni Justin Thomas. At the time of writing, Dunlap would be paired with his fellow Alabama golfer in Sunday’s final round for what could be a historical day in the Coachella Valley.

    Dunlap is looking to become the first amateur in three decades to win on the PGA TOUR and the second-youngest winner in the last 90 years. Dunlap will be 20 years and 29 days old on Sunday.

    A win would also grant Dunlap all the spoils that accompany a PGA TOUR victory, including a PGA TOUR card, just without the paycheck.

    Here’s a list of all amateurs to win on TOUR and the youngest winners in history:

    Amateurs to Win (Since 1940)

    PlayerTournament
    Phil Mickelson1991 Northern Telecom Open
    Scott Verplank1985 Western Open
    Doug Sanders1956 Canadian Open
    Gene Littler1954 San Diego Open

    Youngest Winners since 1900

    AgePlayerTournament
    18 years, 6 months, 9 daysCharles Kocsis (a)1931 Michigan Open
    19 years, 4 daysHarry Cooper1923 Galveston Open Championship
    19 years, 2 months, 3 daysRalph Guldahl1931 Santa Monica Open
    19 years, 10 months, 14 daysJohn McDermott1911 U.S. Open Championship
    19 years, 11 months, 17 daysJordan Spieth2013 John Deere Classic
    20 years, 5 daysGene Sarazen1922 Southern (Spring) Open
    20 years, 1 month, 15 daysCharles Evans (a)1910 Western Open
    20 years, 1 month, 17 daysTom Kim2022 Wyndham Championship
    20 years, 2 months, 9 daysRalph Guldahl1932 Arizona Open
    20 years, 2 months, 23 daysMatthew Wolff2019 3M Open
    20 years, 3 months, 18 daysTom Kim2023 Shriners Children's Open
    20 years, 4 months, 12 daysFrancis Ouimet (a)1913 U.S. Open Championship
    20 years, 4 months, 18 daysGene Sarazen1922 U.S. Open Championship
    20 years, 5 months, 13 daysHorton Smith1928 Oklahoma City Open
    20 years, 5 months, 22 daysGene Sarazen1922 PGA Championship
    20 years, 6 months, 7 daysTom Creavy1931 Northeastern New York

    a- Amateur

    Jimmy Reinman is a member of the PGA TOUR's digital content team. A native of Florida’s Space Coast, he is passionate about golf’s most emboldened characters and bizarre lore. He dreams of one day making center-face contact with a long iron.

