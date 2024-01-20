Amateur Nick Dunlap leads The American Express after third-round 60
2 Min Read
Looks to become first amateur to win on PGA TOUR since 1991
Written by Jimmy Reinman
After three rounds at The American Express, 20-year-old amateur Nick Dunlap has found himself in the solo lead heading into the final round at PGA WEST.
The Huntsville, Alabama, native and 2023 U.S Amateur winner carded a 12-under 60 on Saturday at La Quinta Country Club, playing both nines in matching scores of 30, becoming the second amateur to card a 60 at a PGA TOUR event.
Dunlap began his day at 15-under as he headed to La Quinta, which has played as the easier of the three courses in rotation this week. The University of Alabama sophomore began his day on the back nine and wasted no time, birdieing four of his first five holes and six of his first eight.
Dunlap showcased his tools throughout the day, starting at his second hole (par-5 No. 11) where he perfectly faded his fairway shot into the front of the green. His eagle putt came up inches short.
Nick Dunlap's crazy slice reaches green to set up birdie at The American Express
He followed that up with a tee shot to 10 feet on No. 12, hitting his birdie putt with confidence.
Dunlap had no trouble with La Quinta’s back nine, making two more birdies before hitting into No. 16 where he drained his fist long putt of the day — a trend that would continue throughout the afternoon. His fifth birdie of the day here gave him the tournament lead.
Nick Dunlap drains lengthy birdie putt at The American Express
Circling another at No. 17, Dunlap made the turn in 30. He carded three more birdies before heading to No. 6, his fifteenth hole of the round, where he found the green from the rough to give himself another length look, this time for an eagle.
Nick Dunlap's nice iron from rough to set up eagle at The American Express
With that eagle, Dunlap would extend his lead to five shots, the biggest lead by an amateur in recent history. Dunlap polished off his round with a final birdie on the ninth, just for good measure, to shoot 60 as an amateur on the PGA TOUR.
Nick Dunlap makes birdie on No. 9 at The American Express
Dunlap’s lead would shrink to four after a 61 by fellow Crimson Tide alumni Justin Thomas. At the time of writing, Dunlap would be paired with his fellow Alabama golfer in Sunday’s final round for what could be a historical day in the Coachella Valley.
Dunlap is looking to become the first amateur in three decades to win on the PGA TOUR and the second-youngest winner in the last 90 years. Dunlap will be 20 years and 29 days old on Sunday.
A win would also grant Dunlap all the spoils that accompany a PGA TOUR victory, including a PGA TOUR card, just without the paycheck.
Here’s a list of all amateurs to win on TOUR and the youngest winners in history:
Amateurs to Win (Since 1940)
|Player
|Tournament
|Phil Mickelson
|1991 Northern Telecom Open
|Scott Verplank
|1985 Western Open
|Doug Sanders
|1956 Canadian Open
|Gene Littler
|1954 San Diego Open
Youngest Winners since 1900
|Age
|Player
|Tournament
|18 years, 6 months, 9 days
|Charles Kocsis (a)
|1931 Michigan Open
|19 years, 4 days
|Harry Cooper
|1923 Galveston Open Championship
|19 years, 2 months, 3 days
|Ralph Guldahl
|1931 Santa Monica Open
|19 years, 10 months, 14 days
|John McDermott
|1911 U.S. Open Championship
|19 years, 11 months, 17 days
|Jordan Spieth
|2013 John Deere Classic
|20 years, 5 days
|Gene Sarazen
|1922 Southern (Spring) Open
|20 years, 1 month, 15 days
|Charles Evans (a)
|1910 Western Open
|20 years, 1 month, 17 days
|Tom Kim
|2022 Wyndham Championship
|20 years, 2 months, 9 days
|Ralph Guldahl
|1932 Arizona Open
|20 years, 2 months, 23 days
|Matthew Wolff
|2019 3M Open
|20 years, 3 months, 18 days
|Tom Kim
|2023 Shriners Children's Open
|20 years, 4 months, 12 days
|Francis Ouimet (a)
|1913 U.S. Open Championship
|20 years, 4 months, 18 days
|Gene Sarazen
|1922 U.S. Open Championship
|20 years, 5 months, 13 days
|Horton Smith
|1928 Oklahoma City Open
|20 years, 5 months, 22 days
|Gene Sarazen
|1922 PGA Championship
|20 years, 6 months, 7 days
|Tom Creavy
|1931 Northeastern New York
a- Amateur
Jimmy Reinman is a member of the PGA TOUR's digital content team. A native of Florida’s Space Coast, he is passionate about golf’s most emboldened characters and bizarre lore. He dreams of one day making center-face contact with a long iron.