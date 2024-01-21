The clubs Nick Dunlap used to shoot 60 at The American Express
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap shot an incredible 60 on Saturday at The American Express to take a three-shot lead into the final round.
Dunlap, 20, already has made history as the only player other than Tiger Woods to win both the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur. Now he’s trying to become the first amateur in three decades to win on the PGA TOUR and the second-youngest winner on TOUR in the past 90 years (only Jordan Spieth was younger).
Dunlap’s 60 on Saturday also tied the PGA TOUR record for lowest round by an amateur. Patrick Cantlay shot 60 in the 2011 Travelers Championship.
Here are the clubs Dunlap is using this week in La Quinta, California.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (9 degrees)
3-wood: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees)
Irons: Srixon ZX Utility (3-iron); TaylorMade P·7MC (4-9)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (48 degrees); TaylorMade MG4 (52 degrees, 56 and 60)
Putter: Odyssey O Works #7
Ball: Titleist ProV1