Justin Thomas shows championship form again with 61 Saturday at The American Express

“Didn’t think I was going to have to deal with a freakin’ college kid shooting 60 today,” Thomas laughed after the third round at the Stadium Course. “No, I’m obviously very proud of my round … It’s the good and bad thing about places like this. You can play well and hit a lot of good putts that don’t go in and shoot 3, 4 under and you can get lapped. But at the same time, you can get going and shoot 11 (under). Hopefully I have another one of those 11s somewhere in there for tomorrow.”