Nick Dunlap completes shocking victory at The American Express

It was anything but. After years of hoping Dunlap “wouldn't get too good too quick,” Seawell got Dunlap to commit to Alabama. By the time he reached the 2023 U.S. Amateur, he was a force in amateur golf. He won the Linger Longer Invitational, his first college individual victory as a freshman. He tied for fourth at regionals and shared 11th at the NCAA Championships. Then he won the Northeast Amateur and the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2, where he went 5-0 in match play. So it was hardly surprising when he took down Sargent in the Round of 64 at the U.S. Amateur and rolled through the rest of the competition to win the event.