Five things to know: Nick Dunlap

Dunlap made history in August by becoming the second male golfer to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur, matching Woods. What’s more, when he closed out the 123rd U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club, Dunlap became the first Crimson Tide golfer to win the tournament since Jerry Pate, who would go on to win eight PGA TOUR titles, in 1974. Although he will likely fall four titles short of the six-year streak Woods put up in the '90s – three U.S. Juniors, three U.S. Amateurs – Dunlap expressed his admiration for Woods, acknowledging that being mentioned in the same breath was a dream come true. On the way to the trophy at Cherry Hills, Dunlap took out No. 1-ranked amateur Gordon Sargent (more on him later) and beat Ohio State’s Neal Shipley, 4 and 3, in the championship match. "He's just a winner," Alabama coach Jay Seawell said of Dunlap on the NBC broadcast. "He just has a presence about him."